The release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara has been quite emotional for his fans. Many have been sharing throwback pictures and videos of the late actor to keep his memories alive.

One among them was director Juuhi Babbar Sonii who posted a throwback picture of the actor from his first play Pukaar. Even though the picture was originally shared by the play's director on the day of his sad demise, it has now gone viral on the internet.

The director shared some fond memories with the actor and revealed how he was selected by the casting person of Balaji Telefilms. She also shared how grounded the actor was and how he kept in touch with his theatre family even after he became a renowned superstar.

She also shared how fondly the late actor used to call him 'didi' and always mentioned how she was his first director.

If you, or someone you love, are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).