Kangana's recent Twitter-war with Diljit Dosanjh regarding her negative remarks about the farmers' protest have put her in the limelight. And this isn't the first time social media has gotten her into trouble.
So when Kunal Kamra dug up an old Kapil Sharma interview of the actor, turned into a meme - where she commented that social media is for 'velle' log, we couldn't ignore the irony.
She explained that she doesn't want to be on social media because she has better things to do and Twitter loves her wise words of wisdom.
Bro.... Keep sharing laughter 😂🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/SD3X88ZGn6— Gurvinder Singh Mann (@Gurvind80871803) December 7, 2020
Oohhh myy goddddd truuu troooolll 🤣😂— Shreyansh Srivas°t°ava (@SHREYAN41283648) December 7, 2020
Watch the video here:
Now who did this?— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 7, 2020
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mJIYLL8m2Q
Kangana is a truly the gift that keeps on giving.