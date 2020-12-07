Kangana's recent Twitter-war with Diljit Dosanjh regarding her negative remarks about the farmers' protest have put her in the limelight. And this isn't the first time social media has gotten her into trouble.

So when Kunal Kamra dug up an old Kapil Sharma interview of the actor, turned into a meme - where she commented that social media is for 'velle' log, we couldn't ignore the irony.

She explained that she doesn't want to be on social media because she has better things to do and Twitter loves her wise words of wisdom.

Bro.... Keep sharing laughter 😂🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/SD3X88ZGn6 — Gurvinder Singh Mann (@Gurvind80871803) December 7, 2020

Hypocrisy ki bhi simah hoti hai bhai — Rameeza (@ram_ee_za99) December 7, 2020

Oohhh myy goddddd truuu troooolll 🤣😂 — Shreyansh Srivas°t°ava (@SHREYAN41283648) December 7, 2020

Watch the video here:

Now who did this?

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mJIYLL8m2Q — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 7, 2020

Kangana is a truly the gift that keeps on giving.