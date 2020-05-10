This Mother's day, we're all celebrating how our mothers have taught us to be the best version of ourselves. And that's exactly what designer Masaba Gupta decided to do.

She shared a video of Neena Gupta giving a candid rant about women facing stereotypes when it comes to burping and farting in public. We hear you!

You fart also, Hindi main bolo toh sabko bura lagega. Toh why can't women fart? Why can't they burp? Why can't they sit however they want to sit? Aisa lagta hai ki aadmiyon ko hi adhikar hai.

- Neena Gupta

Neena talks about the constant need for a woman to act a certain way and how during lockdown, most of us can't keep that facade up anymore.

Aur kya karoge aap? Apni shareer ko takleef kyun deni hai? Sahi keh rahi hoon na main?

- Neena Gupta

Watch the full video here:

So glad someone finally decided to address these double standards!