Oscars may have not had a host this year, but the South Korean black-comedy drama Parasite still swept most of the awards. In fact, it scripted history by becoming the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award.

And director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar speech(es), with multiple references to drinking and a shoutout for his fellow nominees, immediately won over the audience.

But it appears, that when it comes to being charming, Bong Joon-ho is a pro at it! Because, after winning all the Oscars, he apologized to the engravers for making them do 'too much hard work'.

Bong Joon Ho apologizes to the engravers for having too many #Oscars https://t.co/hWATPNesC8 pic.twitter.com/u5XuaKBdki — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Oscars do not pre-engrave the name of the winners on the trophies. But rather, the winners get their names engraved after winning the award. And after winning the award for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture (as producer), there were clearly more than a few awards that Bong Joon-ho had to get engraved.

Talk about the perfect humblebrag!