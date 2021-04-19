We've been getting our fair share of Marvel goodness through the last few months, what with shows like WandaVision and the ongoing Falcon and The Winter Soldier keeping our buds sated. But there's nothing quite like an all-out Marvel blockbuster to get the blood rushing, and now, we've finally got a taste.

Marvel just released the teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, releasing on the 3rd of September. This will be Marvel's first Asian superhero, and the cast is also predominantly Asian.

The film stars Simu Liu as the titular character, along with the hilarious Awkwafina as his friend Katy.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is a master of several martial arts styles, having been trained by a league of assassins as a child before trying to restart his life as a regular person in the US.

Watch the trailer below.

This will be the 25th film in the MCU, and it looks fresh AF!