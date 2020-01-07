When season 1 of Narcos: Mexico ended with the death of Kiki Camarena, we knew some shit was going to go down.

After all, his murder is what truly started the drug war that still rages on after almost 3 decades.

Now, we all have been waiting for far too long for the next season to come out. Well, yesterday, Netflix released the first trailer and announced the date the show goes on air.

All the Mexican drug lords seem to be sitting on a table as Felix appears to be trying to make peace and have a semblance of what the old brotherhood they used to be.

But surprise, surprise! The druglords don't trust each other anymore. Who would have thought?

You can watch the trailer here:

Narcos: Mexico season 2 airs on Netflix on the 13th of February.