YouTube’s live streams are weird. Some live streams are chaotic, some are bat-crap crazy and then there are some that restore one’s faith in humanity.

The Indian YouTuber Triggered Insaan, whose real name is Nischay Malhan, recently completed a charity Live stream of 50 hours and has successfully collected over ₹70 lakh for the victims of the devastating Assam floods during that live stream. Of the entire fundraising amount, about ₹54 lakh has been directly raised from viewers, demonstrating that the Internet can be oh-so-adorable and helpful when it is needed the most.

If you watch videos on YouTube, you must have encountered the channel of Triggered Insaan sometime. Whether it is his funny reaction videos or the gaming content he does, you MUST have seen his videos. Even if you don’t know him, maybe you know about his brother Abhishek Malhan, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 participant.

As for Nischay himself, he has been in the news quite a few times. From his well-known quarrels with CarryMinati during Youtube roast battles to being one of the most popular Indian gaming creators, he is quite famous and yes, kaleshi too. But this time, he is not becoming a part of a new YouTube scandal.

He is headlining one of the pookiest, most wholesome stories on the Internet.

Fundraising in the form of a 50-hour Livestream for Assam

The fundraiser started as a 50-hour-long Livestream in which Triggered Insaan kept himself awake throughout the event, live-streaming games, conversing with viewers, collaborating with other creators, and encouraging people to donate for the flood-relief efforts in Assam.

As donations were flowing continuously, the Livestream gradually morphed into something much greater than just another event hosted by a creator. At the conclusion of the fundraiser, more than ₹70 lakh was collected through contributions from both the viewers and Malhan family!

The following is how the amount played out:

* More than ₹54 lakh was collected through audience donations.

* ₹10 lakh was donated by Triggered Insaan.

* ₹5 lakh was donated by Fukra Insaan.

* ₹1 lakh was donated by Prerna Malhan.

* ₹50,000 was donated by Ruchika Rathore.

In total, more than ₹70 lakh were collected for relief work in Assam.

Why Assam is in need of help right now

The fundraiser has come at a time when Assam is dealing with one of the worst monsoons in its history. Days of constant rainfall have led to the overflowing of dangerous rivers such as the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, flooding several parts of the state.

The authorities have reported that:

* Around 5 lakh people have been affected.

* Many families have been displaced.

* The government has organized relief camps.

* Homes, schools, roads, and agriculture have been damaged by the floods.

* Many people have died due to the floods.

Rebuilding life will take more time than water to recede.

The internet actually had one of its nicest days

Usually, social media has an opinion about everything. This time, the overwhelming reaction was… appreciation.

Reddit threads discussing the fundraiser quickly filled up with comments from people praising both the initiative and the community that contributed.

Some of the reactions included:

“Credit where it’s due.”

“You don’t have to be a fan to appreciate a genuinely good initiative.”

“50 hours straight… massive respect.”

“Love from Assam.”

A reminder that creator communities can do real-world good

The creator economy is often painted in a negative light, being associated with clickbait, online conflicts, and yes, kalesh. But instances like these allow us to observe a new, more human side of the internet.

The ₹54 lakh raised was not collected by corporations or celebrities. Instead, it came from ordinary people deciding to contribute whatever they could for a common cause. When an influencer with millions of followers chooses to do something good with their influence, the aftermath can be oh-so-amazing.

Want to help Assam? Here is how to do that

Floods won’t be in the news forever, but recovery will take time. Several aid agencies will still need money, people, and supplies to help people without homes and livelihoods live through the hard days.

If you want to give a helping hand, consider contributing to trustworthy organizations like the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or the Indian Red Cross Society or any other reputable NGO involved in relief in affected areas. If you cannot donate money, spreading verified fundraising campaigns, raising awareness of relief organizations, and tackling misinformation can be of great help.