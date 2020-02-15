Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer film Love Aaj Kal 2 released on 14th February, Valentine's Day. The initial reviews of the film suggest that the movie isn't getting any love from the audience.
People took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the film. Some even used memes and jokes to troll the film.
Also... #LoveAajKal is easily the most wahiyat of all Imtiaz Ali films. And boss, I've seen Jab Harry Met Sejal.— Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) February 14, 2020
So if you're voluntarily going out to watch Love Aaj Kal today, may the force, the patience, the sanity be with you.
#LoveAajKal#LoveAajkal2 is Full Time Boring & D Grade Film, This Film is Such a Cruel that it'll Damege urs Brain's Neuron cells.— Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) February 13, 2020
Dear Valantiners, Pls Stay Away From this Shit, If u wants ur valentine's day to be Good & Memorable.
Verdict: Flop
Prediction 70cr
0.5*/5.🤬
Audience looking for good story, plot, screenplay, entertainment in LoveAajKal. #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/DUConTHkHC— Prince Dhawan (@PrinceDhawan_) February 14, 2020
Audience after 10 minute #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/ndLySdkB6x— Ayush Sharma (@RksFanboyy) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajKal - CINEMATIC CATASTROPHE— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 14, 2020
Story- Either Imtiaz or God Knows
Script- 🤣
Act- Kartik worst,Sara- Avg.
Direction- Ali made sure to deliver his worst film .
Film is for selective astute audience who thinks boredom is divine.
Rating- 🌟 ( Half star)#LoveAajkalReview
Interval for #LOVEAAJKAL:— Pramit Chatterjee (@pramitheus) February 13, 2020
FFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKIIIIIIING SHIT! THIS IS SHIT! NOTHING BUT SHIT! THIS IS SHIT RUBBED ON SCRIPT AND THEN PUT ON CAMERA. FUCKI THIS SHIT! EKDAM TATTI.
Audience to Imtiaz#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal2review #ImtiazAli #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/wBZ13ds0gb— Tamir Khan (@Tamirsofficial) February 14, 2020
People who went to watch Love Aaj Kal after few minutes #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal2 pic.twitter.com/mfNZ9Y5my5— SINGH SAHAB❣️🇮🇳🔥 (@rathore_kushal_) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajKal - No doubt, this is d weakest film ever made by Imtiaz Ali. Randeep Hooda is gud. Wierd perf from Kartik Aryan & Sara AK. Leave d story, atleast d scenes would hav been little interesting. Unfortunately film doesnt offer anything. Its packed with cliched stuffs. Bore!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 15, 2020
After watching love aaj Kal movie .😐😐#LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKal2 pic.twitter.com/fEzQXVmpKH— Imra²n Virani (@imranvirani34) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajKalReview#ImtiazAli told in a recent interview that he'd love to make more #LoveAajKal films.— Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) February 14, 2020
Audience: pic.twitter.com/hwKwqLaR8J
Imtiaz Ali’s characters are always confused about love. Sirjee it is time they get some clarity! #loveaajkal worth a miss— Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) February 13, 2020
Me after hell lot of frustration after watching #LoveAajKal#LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/WEfCjvRvAC— spinach (@poppoyee) February 14, 2020
#OneWordReview #LoveAajKal Film Flop! #ImtiazAli Terrible Direction ... Story is Weak! Worst Performance #KartikAryan #RandeepHooda And #SaraAliKhan Over-Acts ... #LoveAajKalReview MyRating : ⭐/5. pic.twitter.com/mrKu6FGC9P— Vishwajit (@1Vishwajitrao) February 14, 2020
People after watching the first day first show of #LoveAajKal: pic.twitter.com/pHifHMmKF8— CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) February 14, 2020
Audience watching #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/OycYBV9DFt— Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalReview— Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) February 14, 2020
Audience: "Imtiaz can't make a film as bad as Jab Harry Met Sejal again."#ImtiazAli: pic.twitter.com/eCHZkzoGxJ
DISASTEROUS!— N J (@Nilzrav) February 13, 2020
Film ended & everyone in the audience is yawning & stretching as if they woke up from the deepest slumber, including me😴😴 Also, now I have a new found respect for Jab Harry Met Sejal🙏 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal
Do you have it in you to watch the movie after reading these reviews?