Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer film Love Aaj Kal 2 released on 14th February, Valentine's Day. The initial reviews of the film suggest that the movie isn't getting any love from the audience.

People took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the film. Some even used memes and jokes to troll the film.

Also... #LoveAajKal is easily the most wahiyat of all Imtiaz Ali films. And boss, I've seen Jab Harry Met Sejal.

So if you're voluntarily going out to watch Love Aaj Kal today, may the force, the patience, the sanity be with you. — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) February 14, 2020

#LoveAajKal#LoveAajkal2 is Full Time Boring & D Grade Film, This Film is Such a Cruel that it'll Damege urs Brain's Neuron cells.



Dear Valantiners, Pls Stay Away From this Shit, If u wants ur valentine's day to be Good & Memorable.



Verdict: Flop



Prediction 70cr



0.5*/5.🤬 — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) February 13, 2020

Audience looking for good story, plot, screenplay, entertainment in LoveAajKal. #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/DUConTHkHC — Prince Dhawan (@PrinceDhawan_) February 14, 2020

#LoveAajKal - CINEMATIC CATASTROPHE



Story- Either Imtiaz or God Knows

Script- 🤣

Act- Kartik worst,Sara- Avg.

Direction- Ali made sure to deliver his worst film .

Film is for selective astute audience who thinks boredom is divine.



Rating- 🌟 ( Half star)#LoveAajkalReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 14, 2020

Interval for #LOVEAAJKAL:



FFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKIIIIIIING SHIT! THIS IS SHIT! NOTHING BUT SHIT! THIS IS SHIT RUBBED ON SCRIPT AND THEN PUT ON CAMERA. FUCKI THIS SHIT! EKDAM TATTI. — Pramit Chatterjee (@pramitheus) February 13, 2020

#LoveAajKal - No doubt, this is d weakest film ever made by Imtiaz Ali. Randeep Hooda is gud. Wierd perf from Kartik Aryan & Sara AK. Leave d story, atleast d scenes would hav been little interesting. Unfortunately film doesnt offer anything. Its packed with cliched stuffs. Bore! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 15, 2020

Imtiaz Ali’s characters are always confused about love. Sirjee it is time they get some clarity! #loveaajkal worth a miss — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) February 13, 2020

People after watching the first day first show of #LoveAajKal: pic.twitter.com/pHifHMmKF8 — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) February 14, 2020

DISASTEROUS!



Film ended & everyone in the audience is yawning & stretching as if they woke up from the deepest slumber, including me😴😴 Also, now I have a new found respect for Jab Harry Met Sejal🙏 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal — N J (@Nilzrav) February 13, 2020

Do you have it in you to watch the movie after reading these reviews?