Actor Manmeet Grewal who was a part of shows like Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak allegedly committed suicide at his Navi Mumbai residence on Friday night.

The 32-year-old actor was found hanging in the bedroom by his wife who screamed for help. None of the neighbours helped her out because they believed that the actor had contracted coronavirus.

Finally, a security guard helped the actor's wife. He brought down the body by cutting the dupatta. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. In a report, a police officer mentioned,

The actor was in so much of trouble, that they had mortgaged golden ornaments. He didn’t have money to pay Rs 8500 as rent.

The actor apparently committed suicide because he was burdened by debt and couldn’t find any work due to lockdown.