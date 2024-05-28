After two years of prolonged wait, Amazon Prime Video released season 3 of Panchayat last night. And in no time, the verdict was out. Unsurprisingly, it was largely positive.
For the unversed, Panchayat is a comedy-drama series following engineering graduate Abhishek, who becomes a secretary of a Panchayat Office in a village called Phulera. The show stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role, along with Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, and Chandan Roy, among others.
People who’ve binged-watched the series overnight have a lot to say. Here’s how they’re reacting –
The dialogues, The acting, The emotion, everything was just perfect in this scene. This man @malikfeb again stole the Heart. Portraying a man who is completely broken from within, with nothing left in his life, Faisal Malik nailed it again with his character. ❤️#Panchayat pic.twitter.com/qVhSt9OXVC— Anunay (@AnunayAnand18) May 28, 2024
What a overhyped series!! #PanchayatSeason3 is not to it's mark looses it's charm. It's far too stretched. Though it maintain the Innocence of rular background but plot is too weak for 8 hr episodes. #Panchayat @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/ZCxsOJ5zsz— Stranger (@Candid_Stranger) May 28, 2024
The shyness, hesitation, and blooming romance between Sachiv Ji and Rinki 🤌🏻✨#Panchayat #PanchayatOnPrime pic.twitter.com/moXYHYn3yb— 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 (@Dilli_Wala_BF) May 28, 2024
Panchayat #3 Review— Abinash Dash (@abi_dash) May 28, 2024
Promising : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Had the essence of previous two seasons with a new unusual plot❤️. But could have been better with some comic scenes by curbing unnecessary drama and better screenplay.#Panchayat #PanchayatOnPrime #PrimeVideo #AmazonPrime #TVF pic.twitter.com/idtGvvot4n
A special appreciation tweet for our dear Prahlad jii #faisalmalik . The whole nation smiled when you smiled. The intensity he brings on screen each n every time is incredible 🙌. You r the ⭐ of the season.#panchayat— Elevating.pravisht (@monasays) May 28, 2024
I loved how they expanded Chandan's backstory dis time & smooth development of Sachiv Ji's love story. It's rare to see such storytelling nowadays. Kudos to the writer & team 2/n#ChandanKumar @Farjigulzar #RaghubirYadav @Neenagupta001 @chandanroy77 @malikfeb@Sanvikka #PankajJha pic.twitter.com/lA8XI5pEgz— Sumit Singh Rawat (@SumitFotography) May 28, 2024
Lagacy continue of #Panchayat series to make last episode offbeat.— Swetank Pradhan(Rishabh) (@SwetankPradhan) May 28, 2024
It recall the event of #battleofbagpat #panchayatseason3 pic.twitter.com/oRoB3t7xjw
#Panchayat 3 is as always makes a great impact of drama, comedy, emotions & humour 👍🏼. #JitendraKumar 👍🏼😍 and prahlad Akaji by @malikfeb are fabulous where Ganesh Aka @aasifkhan_1 is show stealer in few episodes.Episode 3 is the peak of the series in my view.@StephenPoppins 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/tAeY6mA5z6— Chiku (@ChikuSa85580890) May 28, 2024
You guys have simply outdone yourselves #panchayat team #tvf .— chinmay date (@date_chinmay) May 28, 2024
Hats off.. such amazing storytelling and background score.. amazing acting faisal malik jitendra kumar and entire cast… #season3
Panchayat S3 feels like it is dragging a carcass of what it was in the first 2 seasons.— Little Lord of Tomfoolery (@UhgatsyaP) May 28, 2024
#Panchayat S03 has been binge-watched, and @TheViralFever & @PrimeVideoIN have hit a home run again🚀🤩— Let's Talk Films (@kunbelievablev) May 28, 2024
The season starts with a buildup from the last season & is heavy on emotions for the first few episodes but quickly gets into its actual feel-good track😍 #PanchayatReview pic.twitter.com/3sPvPPG0XH
Panchayat season 3 is way below expectations. The entire season story could be easily put in 2 episodes at max instead of 8. Unnecessarily streched.— Tejusurya 2.0(Thala ka Parivaar) (@Tejusurya_) May 28, 2024
Where the majority perception is in favour of the new season, some do believe it’s stretched. Regardless of the reviews, the first two seasons struck a chord so powerful one can’t help but get drawn to the new season.