After two years of prolonged wait, Amazon Prime Video released season 3 of Panchayat last night. And in no time, the verdict was out. Unsurprisingly, it was largely positive.

For the unversed, Panchayat is a comedy-drama series following engineering graduate Abhishek, who becomes a secretary of a Panchayat Office in a village called Phulera. The show stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role, along with Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, and Chandan Roy, among others.

People who’ve binged-watched the series overnight have a lot to say. Here’s how they’re reacting –

The dialogues, The acting, The emotion, everything was just perfect in this scene. This man @malikfeb again stole the Heart. Portraying a man who is completely broken from within, with nothing left in his life, Faisal Malik nailed it again with his character. ❤️#Panchayat pic.twitter.com/qVhSt9OXVC — Anunay (@AnunayAnand18) May 28, 2024

What a overhyped series!! #PanchayatSeason3 is not to it's mark looses it's charm. It's far too stretched. Though it maintain the Innocence of rular background but plot is too weak for 8 hr episodes. #Panchayat @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/ZCxsOJ5zsz — Stranger (@Candid_Stranger) May 28, 2024

Panchayat #3 Review



Promising : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Had the essence of previous two seasons with a new unusual plot❤️. But could have been better with some comic scenes by curbing unnecessary drama and better screenplay.#Panchayat #PanchayatOnPrime #PrimeVideo #AmazonPrime #TVF pic.twitter.com/idtGvvot4n — Abinash Dash (@abi_dash) May 28, 2024

A special appreciation tweet for our dear Prahlad jii #faisalmalik . The whole nation smiled when you smiled. The intensity he brings on screen each n every time is incredible 🙌. You r the ⭐ of the season.#panchayat — Elevating.pravisht (@monasays) May 28, 2024

Lagacy continue of #Panchayat series to make last episode offbeat.

It recall the event of #battleofbagpat #panchayatseason3 pic.twitter.com/oRoB3t7xjw — Swetank Pradhan(Rishabh) (@SwetankPradhan) May 28, 2024

#Panchayat 3 is as always makes a great impact of drama, comedy, emotions & humour 👍🏼. #JitendraKumar 👍🏼😍 and prahlad Akaji by @malikfeb are fabulous where Ganesh Aka @aasifkhan_1 is show stealer in few episodes.Episode 3 is the peak of the series in my view.@StephenPoppins 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/tAeY6mA5z6 — Chiku (@ChikuSa85580890) May 28, 2024

You guys have simply outdone yourselves #panchayat team #tvf .

Hats off.. such amazing storytelling and background score.. amazing acting faisal malik jitendra kumar and entire cast… #season3 — chinmay date (@date_chinmay) May 28, 2024

Panchayat S3 feels like it is dragging a carcass of what it was in the first 2 seasons. — Little Lord of Tomfoolery (@UhgatsyaP) May 28, 2024

#Panchayat S03 has been binge-watched, and @TheViralFever & @PrimeVideoIN have hit a home run again🚀🤩



The season starts with a buildup from the last season & is heavy on emotions for the first few episodes but quickly gets into its actual feel-good track😍 #PanchayatReview pic.twitter.com/3sPvPPG0XH — Let's Talk Films (@kunbelievablev) May 28, 2024

Panchayat season 3 is way below expectations. The entire season story could be easily put in 2 episodes at max instead of 8. Unnecessarily streched. — Tejusurya 2.0(Thala ka Parivaar) (@Tejusurya_) May 28, 2024

Where the majority perception is in favour of the new season, some do believe it’s stretched. Regardless of the reviews, the first two seasons struck a chord so powerful one can’t help but get drawn to the new season.