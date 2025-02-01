After a year’s break, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is back with his film, Deva, which hit theaters last Friday. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, making his Hindi directorial debut, the action thriller also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. Deva is a remake of Andrrews’s 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, with notable changes to its climax.