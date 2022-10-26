Featuring a brilliant cast, this festive season brings the release of a brand-new action-drama, Ram Setu to the silver screen. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev.
The movie revolves around an atheist archaeologist, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who races against time to prove the existence of the legendary ‘Ram Setu’ before negative forces overpower the nation’s heritage.
Here are some tweets to read before booking your tickets for the movie.
Who are you watching this movie with?
