Featuring a brilliant cast, this festive season brings the release of a brand-new action-drama, Ram Setu to the silver screen. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev.

The movie revolves around an atheist archaeologist, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who races against time to prove the existence of the legendary ‘Ram Setu’ before negative forces overpower the nation’s heritage.

Here are some tweets to read before booking your tickets for the movie.

Watched #RamSetu it's not a movie it's an EMOTION. Literally One of the Best Movie of 2022,GOOSEBUMPS Guaranteed!!! Top Notch Climax and Performance by idol @akshaykumar sir and SatyaDev!! Mat suno kisi ki bas jaake movie dekho …Bahut acchi hai!!! Best gift of Diwali 😍 pic.twitter.com/plEQOMbW9t — Shreya_Akki 🥰❤️ (@Shreya_akki) October 26, 2022

Just watched #RamSetu and damn the tears in my eyes. The plot, The themes, the characters, the dynamics, the drama, the lore, the emotional moments…everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst movie I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/cOZCtefi11 — 🎩 (@baDastoor__) October 25, 2022

#ramsetu after years got to hear clapping sounds during a bollywood movie, such a soulful movie, brilliant performance by #SatyaDev #AkshayKumar goosebumps pic.twitter.com/aOOogpr7t6 — Meenakshi Sharma (@Meenakshi_MS10) October 25, 2022

Whistle, Clapping & Hooting in the fully packed theatre…



🔥🔥🔥



Jay Shree Ram aur Jay Bajrang Bali ji ke naam se last mein emotional ho gya main..

Apni puri family aur friends ke saath jao



⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – 5 Star Rating for #RamSetu #RamsetuReview pic.twitter.com/7fKKMteSig — भाविका 🚩🚩 (@Bhavika6B) October 26, 2022

#RamSetuReview

finished watching #RamSetu movie, I can't describe how bad this movie is.@akshaykumar please make concious choice, you have many Flops, less Hits and no Blockbuster as per my view.

please work with ace directors like #SSrajamouli — Shivank Shukla (@shivankshukla88) October 25, 2022

Couple of goosebumps scenes, few really good captured shots and a very well BG score is all what #RamSetu is serving…. pic.twitter.com/OyPHif97qG — kevall (@fluent_fumbler) October 25, 2022

#RamSetu is a comeback film. A pure flawless cinema with sensible reflection of story line and graphics. Great work @akshaykumar and team. Stunned and amazed!! pic.twitter.com/IbPwDwUxvU — News With Ronit (@Ronit_Singh_) October 25, 2022

Funniest part was yest Akshay Kumar was doing really bad acting doing deewali aarti in front of his Shia Muslim wife, and the other asuras – and today he tried to promote #RamSetu .. didn't work — jai_kapis5 (@jai_kapis5) October 25, 2022

I went to watch #RamSetu praying that it shouldn’t be as bad as the teaser and trailer. But this film has blown my mind.@akshaykumar & @ActorSatyaDev will steal your hearts by the time you reach the climax and you wouldn’t control yourself from #JaiShriRam — Rahul Gogi (@rahul_gogi) October 26, 2022

I request @akshaykumar to take a break for atleast 2-3yrs,coz the movies he's doing right now is actually very BAD. #RamSetu is one of those 🤦 Only last 5-10mins can bring out some moments,rest of the plot is a big let down 👎 A DISASTER . #AkshayKumar — Rajdeep Sarkar 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@rajdeep_sarkar) October 25, 2022

"Ram setu" what an awesome movie..! Absolutely stunning and mind blowing story line…! An actor who took my heart away at the end was @ActorSatyaDev..! Hats off..! — Dhara Wadia (@DharaWadia) October 26, 2022

Just finished watching #RamSetu movie…… Blockbuster

The pre interval scene and last 20 minutes of climax woah 🔥🔥 What a climax it was totally goosebumps #AkshayKumar𓃵 best movie till date ❤️🔥 — Arbaz Khan (@Arbaz_khanz_) October 26, 2022

Not saying Ramsetu is a bad film but he didn’t need to make it very chindi. Should give more time to the films and make it on a big scale. This could have been a much bigger money spinner if the VFX and the look of the film was taken care of. — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) October 25, 2022

Akshay Kumar's ram setu under water whole VFX scene remember me Spy Kids 3-D movie due to bad imapact for audience experience about #RamSetu movie… pic.twitter.com/idtrRBTcbL — Mørke Boyce (@BoyceRke) October 25, 2022

I think #RamSetu is a better contender to watch on big screen than #Adipurush, content wise. In RamSetu we are getting to watch something new but in Adipurush the makers are gonna show the same Ramayan which everyone has listened to since their childhood #Prabhas #AkshayKumar — Nakul Mahajan (@nakul__mahajan) October 26, 2022