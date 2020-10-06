Netflix's much-awaited web-series Bad Boy Billionaires released yesterday (5th October).

The docu-series sheds light on the lives of prominent business tycoons of India- Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy and Nirav Modi, who achieved tremendous success in their businesses during their lifetime but, ended up being accused of numerous corruption charges.

Wondering, if this show is worth your time? Here's what the janta has to say about it. Take a look and decide for yourself.

⭐⭐⭐⭐.5



Episode 1 #VijayMallya 8/10

Episode 2 #NiravModi 9/10

Episode 3 #SubrataRoy 9.5/10



Score based on research, panel of interviewers, presentation of the context, background, current status & shock value of fraud — Bazinga🌈 (@bazinga9011) October 5, 2020

To see 4 Bad Boy Billionaires of India watch @NetflixIndia



To see 543 Bad Boy Billionaires of India watch @loksabhatv — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) October 6, 2020

bad boy billionaires called me poor in so many different languages but it also called me honest in the only language I understand — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) October 5, 2020

Watched Bad Boy Billionaires. Nothing new to see in the Vijay Mallya & Nirav Modi stories. Found the episode on Subrata Roy fascinating. Sahara Pranaam. pic.twitter.com/ZF8jnkBbPE — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 5, 2020

#BadBoyBillionaires gives us a lot of information in an age old theme of breaking trust and the structure so formulaic that you get bored after an episode if not for the energy every episode has and the story we already know

A decent watch

But not a must — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) October 6, 2020

Just watched #BadBoyBillionaires. What a total letdown. Expecting an in-depth documentary and ended up with a collection of news stories stitched together with some background narration and drone shots. No insiders, no startling revelations. Just gloss @NetflixIndia 😣 — ADDITYA (@BandaSummer) October 5, 2020

#BadBoyBillionaires - Decently well made.



The Nirav Modi episode can sort of be disappointing.



Apart from the glorification of these bad boys, this series can be quite informative of how these people peaked very high and then fell flat.



Worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/86qNZP2jIz — Shanay Bafna (@BafnaShanay) October 6, 2020

Netflix's Bad Boy Billionaires (which has no new information to offer) could so easily be remade into a more entertaining genre story titled 'The Bank Job' or 'Loan Wolf' or 'Ram tera Bank maila' or 'Hum Loan De Chuke Sanam' — Manik Sharma (@Manik1Sharma) October 6, 2020

#BadBoyBillionaires is a must watch, I cannot begin to explain how good it is. I’ve been waiting for it for a month now and glad it didn’t disappoint, would’ve been nice if they’d release the 4th bad boy billionaire’s episode as well 😉 pic.twitter.com/VNx7eqbaHo — Dadamn (@Dadamn10) October 5, 2020

Finished watching #BadBoyBillionaires on @NetflixIndia and boy, oh boy...



Deep and incisive takes on each personality. Loved the one with Vijay Mallaya the most. Fantastic views by @raghukarnad @jamescrabtree @Samanth_S and many more! Hoping for the rest of the episodes. — Archishma (@archishmaaa) October 6, 2020

Watched #Netflix’s series #BadBoyBillionaires, could have been more real, factual, more emphasis on they looting common people & the banks. I found the series to be more glamorous & mainstream rather than out & out documentary. — Heming Rohit Desai (@jediknight_hrd) October 5, 2020

#BadBoyBillionaires by #Netflix is docu. wrapped with pinch of drama.. It's a show which bounds you and shows how nobody questions, infact enjoys when the rich and powerful plays their game.. If you've followed these scandals in past, there's nothing new, it's just organised. 1/2 — Ankit Aman (@ankitaman_) October 5, 2020

Done watching #BadBoyBillionaires on Netflix. I liked the one on @TheVijayMallya the most. Probably because it had more layers compared to Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and we tracked his AGMs/Court cases in Blore. @Samanth_S and @jamescrabtree - you guys were awesome! — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) October 6, 2020

#badboybillionaires in #Netflix . Good documentary about the famous industrialist Vijaya Mallaya, Nirav Modi and Subrata roy. Must watch.. though these are all known facts which we read in newspaper and articles.



🔆 Nice to see the dawn and dusk of the empire built with dreams. — 🔆_காரல் மார்க்ஸ்_🔆 (@udayaukt) October 5, 2020

So overall #BadBoyBillionaires is good. Nice touch. The episodes on nirav modi n roy were really good. Only devastating thing was from the last episode on Roy, where that old woman said things in such a way that it truly was felt to the core. — Dhananjay Sat Pal (@dhananjaysatpal) October 5, 2020

#BadBoyBillionaires is a darn good docuseries. I hope the fourth episode also gets to see the light of day. — Madhuri (@madzzie24) October 6, 2020

#BadBoyBillionaires is pretty rubbish. Saw episode 1 on Mallya. Cut and paste job from old news reels and shitty talking heads from Bangalore and washed up Lutyens editors. Big 👎 @NetflixIndia. — Pradipta B (@bagchips) October 5, 2020

#BadBoyBillionaires is a must watch for everyone here. Gut-wrenching accounts of how a wealthy few can twist the law and order machinery, exploit and con the poor and the poorest and get away with it like nothing happened. @NetflixIndia — Himanshi (@himansshhi) October 5, 2020

Never seen anything like this....@NetflixIndia you are awesome



It's strange that a western world media has to come to show this story to us in India.



Only one fundamental in business....integrity that's all, rest we all will learn gradually.#BadBoyBillionaires — Akash Deep (@akashdeep1989) October 6, 2020

Saw first episode of #BadBoyBillionaires on Vijay Mallya. Insightful. But it could have been interesting had they shown more about his personal life, his horses, races, teams, UB house etc compared to the regular clips we've seen on the news. — Cool Mess (@alkagurha) October 5, 2020

A must watch for Indians. A very well documented series, unbiased and non-judgemental, fact based series. Greed and pride are the worst of all sins and Indians remain as gullible as ever.#BadBoyBillionaires — Baba // DLM (@holykaafir) October 5, 2020

Bad Boy Billionaires : India

Known to an extent earlier but always good to know bit more. However I see a pattern of lack of coverage on impact of politics on all these documentaries!!#BadBoyBillionaires #Netflix #reviews #Documentary — Ajay Reddy (@ajayreddy633) October 6, 2020

#BadBoyBillionaires is another major winner from @NetflixIndia. Brilliant, brilliant show. Hope we can witness the fourth episode soon. And they should surely do a second season. 🔥🔥🔥 — Amul V Mohan (@amul_mohan) October 5, 2020

Sensible, not over hyped or sympathetic towards the accused. Focused on the real things rather than hype surrounding the personalities.#BadBoyBillionaires - 3/5 pic.twitter.com/kHMIA8sk3i — someone (@iPavana_) October 5, 2020

The first thing I observed from this #Netflix show #BadBoyBillionaires that our #BankingSector is really fucked up.@NetflixIndia 🔥

What an amazing show! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cF33cCO2sZ — Sugandhahaha Mehta (@MehtaSugandha) October 5, 2020

Started with #BadBoyBillionaires yesterday, fairly balanced narrative and good production quality! Enjoyed the first episode! May be I am a bit biased as well, being at Bangalore and that too working with KF while the early part of the story unfolded! — Jose (@jojosevn) October 6, 2020

The @TheVijayMallya episode on #BadBoyBillionaires @NetflixIndia is a business lesson in how not to run an airline in India.

It's a must watch for one and all. Brilliant and unbiased commentary from Mallya's friends, staff and Kingfisher airlines staff ! #AvGeek — VT-VLO🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈✈️ (@Vinamralongani) October 5, 2020

Watch #BadBoyBillionaires ..What an awesome series it is!! — BAADSHAH (@BaadshahMarwari) October 5, 2020

So called #business tycoons who are actually a big blot on #India inc 's growth story are portrayed in this must watch #Netflix documentary.



A must watch series showing how honest #Taxpayers and are looted. #BadBoyBillionaires https://t.co/GDZ5QWWJIx — Prasad Gohad, ACS (@prasad_gohad) October 5, 2020

#BadBoyBillionaires India is an insightful and enjoyable Netflix series - on the rise and fall of three of India's most visible billionaires.



As usual, you have to rely on @netflix and credible international publishers (e.g. @TheEconomist) to get the best information on India. — The Conservative Investor (@AuditorInvestor) October 5, 2020

Currently, three episodes have been released. The fourth episode focusing on IT executive Ramalinga Raju is unavailable for viewing right now.