Netflix's much-awaited web-series Bad Boy Billionaires released yesterday (5th October). 

The docu-series sheds light on the lives of prominent business tycoons of India- Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy and Nirav Modi, who achieved tremendous success in their businesses during their lifetime but, ended up being accused of numerous corruption charges. 

Source: twitter.com

Wondering, if this show is worth your time? Here's what the janta has to say about it. Take a look and decide for yourself. 

Currently, three episodes have been released. The fourth episode focusing on IT executive Ramalinga Raju is unavailable for viewing right now.