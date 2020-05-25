After Bard of Blood, Shahrukh Khan's production company is back with a new show on Netflix, Betaal. This zombie horror stars Viineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra in lead roles.

Written and directed by Patrick Graham and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan, this series is based in a remote village that has turned into a battleground between British Indian Army officer Betaal, his troop of zombies, and the Indian police.

Well, if you are wondering if this show is worth watching or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Twitter has given it some mixed reactions. Check it out.

The best thing about #Betaal is that it is not like your typical horror series. The plot is fresh and unique and it has many elements to it.



Everyone should watch this series at least once.

Watched #Betaal all 4 episodes. The best Horror series you can find on Netflix. Now i can say that indians are working hard and beautifully in horror genre. Can easily beat Tummbad which was a masterpiece in Indian Cinema. Do watch is Masterpiece 🔥 🧟‍♂️

Watched two episodes of #BetaalOnNetflix and couldn’t watch anymore.



Over the top, predictable and has no logic whatsoever.



Going back to some good old episodes of The Walking Dead.

This #Betaal series really gave me goosebumps. Totally loved it . 🔥🔥 must watch .

2nd Watch of #Betaal



With an impeccable score coupled with great cinematography & solid suspense building scenes,

this intense Zombie action thriller uses stark realism to encapsulate you in a terrific, nail biting thriller



i'm Addicted to #BetaalOnNetflix



Well done team

#BetaalOnNetflix

How to spoil your mood, watch Betaal.

How to spoil your mood, watch Betaal.

Such a horrendously awful series.

Betaal tried to be unique but ended up as a mediocre horror/Zombie affair, Episode 1 & 2 is Fantastic as story & execution was very powerful but crashed in Ep 3 & 4 which turns out to be boring and less engaging, confused screenplay "AVERAGE"

2.5*/5

#BetaalOnNetflix

A good production series by @iamsrk

A good production series

The casting , acting or totally like horror ♥️ but don't campare with #tummbad .The story line is totally diffrent or maybe possible for session2

#BetaalOnNetflix is one of the most brilliant Horror thrillers I'd ever seen.



What a brilliant screenplay barring 2-3 dull scenes.



4.5 ⭐ — Shiv (@not_so_reall) May 24, 2020

Another superb series. Watched just an episode and I am already recommending it.

#BetaalOnNetflix is not just bad. It adds to the lockdown frustration. Lose direction, confused performances, weak dialogues. It's stuck in between commercial & realistic cinema.

Binge watched #BetaalOnNetflix

It's an extremely intriguing series. Hats off to the cast and crew

Rating 3/5.

Completed watching #BetaalOnNetflix ,

Rating 3/5.

Completed watching #BetaalOnNetflix ,

story has minor glitches, seems dragged a bit, could be completed in 3 episodes, ending not upto d mark, one observation #Betaal's look is molded based upon NightKing of GOT with exception of eye color. @AahanaKumra stands out.

BETAAL has a good flow of story with good horror scenes. The director has pulled right strings to create a tense and mysterious atmosphere. Must watch if you love zombie thrillers.

I must say it is The best zombie horror on screen from bollywood💯 Absolutely Mindblowing💯 @ItsViineetKumar Best💯

Just watched #BetaalOnNetflix and its awesome .

Thanks Sir

what a waste of time 😑

Liked the story,it consolidated the zombie genre in Indian cinema.But the acting is poor, especially that child,pathetic.Terrible miscasting.They had potential but ended up making it a home invasion drama.The red eyes of the zombies made them look like robots6/10

