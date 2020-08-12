Pankaj Tripathi and Jhanvi Kapur starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is now streaming on Netflix. The movie is about the life of Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena who was the first Indian female pilot in combat.

If you're confused whether to watch it or not, here are some reviews.

.@vineetkumar_s your character shade was so different, it might look effortless but you were absolutely superb with finesse , loved your performance in #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl #GunjanSaxenaReview — Pallavi mukherjee (@palpopdiaries) August 10, 2020

I love @TripathiiPankaj so much as an actor. His character and performance ❤️❤️❤️ in #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl. I want to interview #PankajTripathi so much. Please someone make it happen for me 😭😭 — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) August 10, 2020

Engaging screenplay equipped with emotions and goosebumps moments that will easily engross you in its world .Film signifies and celebrates the true womanhood that Indian society should aim for.. #JanhviKapoor has nailed it ! Waah must watch..



⭐⭐⭐⭐#GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl — Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) August 10, 2020

Jhanvi Kapoor you are so expressionless... Feel so sorry for you... Whether you smile or you are sad, same face with no expression!!!

How good may be the script, acting wise, kya kehna!!! #GunjanSaxena #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix — ପ୍ରତୀକ कुमार Mishra ایشاں (@ishaan001) August 12, 2020

@TripathiiPankaj sir, completed 45mins of #GunjanSaxena and i can tell no one in this generation matches you're screen presence sir ,you're acting as a father is too good#GunjanSaxena #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix — sampath (@sampathganesh11) August 12, 2020

Amazing movie #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl

Phenomenal acting by @TripathiiPankaj Sir. You are a legend sir.Nobody can do the justice to the role the way u do.🙂 A big fan of urs.Also good team work by @Imangadbedi #JhanviKapoor

and others.Finally #jhanvikapoor is proving herself — Deeksha Bansal (@DeekshaBansal18) August 12, 2020

Gunjan's dad had such progressive thoughts in that time.. hats off.. such subtle potrayal of resilience by pankaj.. amazing dad-daughter bond.. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix — Anu :) (@marwadichorri) August 12, 2020

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl.Just watched. emotional and motivating for girls who wants to join the Indian Air Force and want to get out of the cage of "You are a girl you are weak" thing @TripathiiPankaj,@IAF_MCC,#GunjanSaxena #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl #GunjanSaxenaReview — Arpita Gupta (@ArpitaG90729501) August 12, 2020

@TripathiiPankaj you are simply amazing! Blessing to the film industry! ❤️#GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl — Anu :) (@marwadichorri) August 12, 2020

Loved loved loved it #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl ❤



Impactful performances by amazing duo @TripathiiPankaj Ji and #JanhviKapoor n ofcourse ensemble cast excels in every frame👌🏻💯

Direction,Cinematography n Sound Design everything is fine💪🏻 @NetflixIndia



PS - Love u Pankaj Ji ❤ pic.twitter.com/mpOl2GHMoA — Aajurao (@selfishly_urs) August 12, 2020

#GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl

1. The introduction scene! It’s a classical hero entry scene. Just this time it’s the heroine. And you’d root for #GunjanSaxena — फ (@itsFLETCH) August 12, 2020

Kudos to @TripathiiPankaj sir for your performance in #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl. Specially, a scene where you ask Gunjan to prepare paratha. SALUTE to you sir.

Nicely Preformed by #JanhaviKapoor

Concise but justified performance by @Imangadbedi ..#Director 👌 #BackgroundMusic👏 — Vaibhav Bhardwaj (@Vbhardwaj08) August 12, 2020

Watched #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl on @NetflixIndia & I totally loved it. I don't know if the movie has flaws. The theme itself is so strong that it makes you fall in love with the movie. Congratulations each & every member of the movie @TripathiiPankaj you are an inspiration ❤️ — Moumita Rudra (@Mourudra) August 12, 2020

Just started the movie and @TripathiiPankaj sir's entry is such an amazing scene. I know my reasons for watching this. #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl @NetflixIndia — Bus Changa (@BusChanga) August 12, 2020