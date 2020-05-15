'Illegal' is a new show on Voot Select that is directed by Sahir Raza. The web series stars Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra in lead roles and it is based on a compelling courtroom drama.

The show follows the story of Janardhan Jaitley (Piyush Mishra), a corrupt criminal lawyer who loves to play dirty to get the instigator off his back. But, things don't go his way when Niharika Singh (Neha Sharma) enters, to fight against him for justice.

Wondering, if this show is worth your time or not? Well, here's what netizens had to say about it.

I recommend all to watch #IllegalOnVoot

A court room Drama with Mixture of hate, Trust ,power and Revenge. One of the best role of Neha Sharma of her career. Piyush Mishra added flavour to the series. Kubbra Sait has less screen time but those were powerful and more effective.

#IllegalOnVoot is Soo Amazing and something new has been given to @Officialneha and she has done it marvellously.Also all the actors has done their job greatly.

Also storyline and narration is also very good.

#IllegalOnVoot

Finished it in one go ( 270 min )



Once again voot select have done extremely good.

Superb acting @Officialneha, Piyush sharma



Desi SUITS= Illegal

Desi SUITS= Illegal
Harvey Specter= Neha sharma

@Officialneha #IllegalOnVoot amazing starcast.. amazing direction.

Full of thrill and nice work done by Neha.. spectacular

#IllegalOnVoot is an amazing work of art. Neha Sharma did exceptionally well. It was an offbeat role and performed upto the mark.

Definitely it will blockbuster 🤝

Definitely it will blockbuster
Koi doubt nahi hain

Just finished watching #IllegalOnVoot. Can't wait already for season 2. So curious to see how Janardhan (Piyush Mishra) will be exposed.

Totally loved the perfomance provided by Neha Sharma. #IllegalOnVoot — मालती (@iamMalti__) May 13, 2020

Watch #IllegalOnVoot A well made courtroom Drama and brilliant, outstanding, excellent performance by Neha Sharma as Niharika. I think this role of Neha Sharma is one of the best role in her career mixture of Trust, revenge makes this series more interesting

Today I watched #IllegalOnVoot Neha Sharma you are outstanding. I watched this only to see you because you are my crush

Just saw #IllegalOnVoot & my reaction Is OMG..@Officialneha ma'am u r absolutely spectacular as #NiiharikaSingh ur lawyer's performance is very very good.

Like killing it..🔥 Fight like a lawyer I loving it.❤️ & u r looking very cute like always..love uh...

MUST WATCH

Binge watched #IllegalOnVoot very well written court room drama loved each & every episode @VootSelect — shan kashyap (@shankashyap6) May 13, 2020

A stunning (mysterious) web series ILLEGAL ...

Amazing screenplay....

Great to see @Officialneha

Neha Sharma in a new look (as a Lawyer)

Off course watching this bcz of you

Love to see your character....

Neha Sharma ❤️ #IllegalOnVoot#NehaSharma pic.twitter.com/E5usuf3FfS — Mr Raheel (professional) (@pro_raheel) May 15, 2020

Have you seen it yet?