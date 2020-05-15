The show follows the story of Janardhan Jaitley (Piyush Mishra), a corrupt criminal lawyer who loves to play dirty to get the instigator off his back. But, things don't go his way when Niharika Singh (Neha Sharma) enters, to fight against him for justice.
Wondering, if this show is worth your time or not? Well, here's what netizens had to say about it.
I recommend all to watch #IllegalOnVoot— Aruj Thakur (@ThakurAruj) May 13, 2020
A court room Drama with Mixture of hate, Trust ,power and Revenge. One of the best role of @Officialneha of her career.#PiyushMishra added flavour to the series. @KubbraSait has less screen time bt those were powerful and more effective. pic.twitter.com/y6VqBjw2TV
#IllegalOnVoot is Soo Amazing and something new has been given to @Officialneha and she has done it marvellously.Also all the actors has done their job greatly.— Sarthak (@Sarthak716) May 14, 2020
Also storyline and narration is also very good.
#IllegalOnVoot— Thinkeasy (@rahuldobwal3112) May 13, 2020
Finished it in one go ( 270 min )
Once again voot select have done extremely good.
Superb acting @Officialneha, Piyush sharma
Desi SUITS= Illegal
Harvey Specter= Neha sharma
#IllegalOnVoot amazing pic.twitter.com/Ak0BRgVmam— Abhishek's Gossip (@AbhishekGossip) May 13, 2020
@Officialneha #IllegalOnVoot amazing starcast.. amazing direction.— Anubhav Maheshwari (@Anubhav64019070) May 13, 2020
Full of thrill and nice work done by Neha.. spectacular ❣️❤️
#IllegalOnVoot is an amazing work of art. @Officialneha u did exceptionally well. It was an offbeat role for you and you performed it upto the mark.— Anirudh Alreja🦁 (@AnirudhAlreja) May 12, 2020
Definitely it will blockbuster 🤝— Josderson Michael (@iamjosmichael) May 11, 2020
Koi doubt nahi hain 🤝👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#nehasharma #IllegalOnVoot
Just finished watching #IllegalOnVoot @justvoot. Can't wait alrrady for season 2. So curious to see how Janardhan (#PiyushMishra) will be exposed.@Officialneha @satyadeepmisra— Nehaa Asthana 🐰 (@asthana2626) May 13, 2020
Totally loved the perfomance provided by Neha Sharma. #IllegalOnVoot— मालती (@iamMalti__) May 13, 2020
Watch #IllegalOnVoot A well made courtroom Drama and brilliant , outstanding , excellent performance by my favourite @Officialneha as Niharika. I think this role of Neha Sharma is one of the best role in her career mixture of Trust , revenge makes this series more interesting pic.twitter.com/ycgPIE6mCx— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa20371923) May 14, 2020
Today I watched #IllegalOnVoot @Officialneha you are outstanding . I watched this only to see you because you are my crush 😍❤️❤️— Prashant (@Prashant5121) May 15, 2020
Just saw #IllegalOnVoot & my reaction Is OMG..@Officialneha ma'am u r absolutely spectacular as #NiiharikaSingh ur lawyer's performance is very very good.— Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) May 12, 2020
Like killing it..🔥 Fight like a lawyer I loving it.❤️ & u r looking very cute like always..love uh...
MUST WATCH@justvoot pic.twitter.com/Es8ArATpcT
Binge watched #IllegalOnVoot very well written court room drama loved each & every episode @VootSelect— shan kashyap (@shankashyap6) May 13, 2020
@KubbraSait steals the Show with less Screen Time Presence!! #Kubbrasait #IllegalOnVoot #illegal pic.twitter.com/il5kvotcUq— Aruj Thakur (@ThakurAruj) May 13, 2020
A stunning (mysterious) web series ILLEGAL ...— Mr Raheel (professional) (@pro_raheel) May 15, 2020
Amazing screenplay....
Great to see @Officialneha
Neha Sharma in a new look (as a Lawyer)
Off course watching this bcz of you
Love to see your character....
Neha Sharma ❤️ #IllegalOnVoot#NehaSharma pic.twitter.com/E5usuf3FfS
A must watch #IllegalOnVoot— Abhishant Mishra (@AbhishantMishr5) May 15, 2020
It's just awesome 🔥
Amazing performance @Officialneha 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mdW00vKvJy
Have you seen it yet?