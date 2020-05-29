Have you run out of things you find interesting in your house? Then fret not. Because everyone's favourite chai-time stand-up comedian, Kenny Sebastian's special, The Most Interesting Person in the Room, is finally live on Netflix.

And here's what Twitterati has to say about it:

We have our thesis submission in 2 weeks. But here I am watching Kenny's stand-up special on Netflix. Loved the animal/bird impressions and the subtle metaphors! So relatable :') @knowkenny P.S. I think the musical bit at the end was too good! It was like a bonus concert :D — Soumya Mukund (@soumya_mukund) May 29, 2020

kenny sebastian’s entire netflix special is about chappals — masakali 🌻 (@simranbedix) May 29, 2020

@knowkenny doesn't like Kanye West. It's his answer to " people gravitate towards useless things" skskksks

KENNY, SWIFTIES STAN YOU.



the Netflix special was great!🤭💗 — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, mona (@Swiftieatheart2) May 29, 2020

Finished watching the Netflix standup special by Kenny. Laughed throughout the video. I mean dudeeeeee you are the most interesting person in the room😉❤️Only you can make us laugh about just simple things#TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom@knowkenny @NetflixIndia — Sanjana Avadhani (@AvadhaniSanjana) May 29, 2020

Absolutely loved it. 💛



Seen "Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room" on Netflix yet?https://t.co/sg59uYGLFw — Aesha Kallattuvalapil (@k__aesha) May 29, 2020

Oh man....What a masterpiece..!! The new #netflix special by @knowkenny

One hour of legit entertainment #themostinterestingpersonintheroom

And my Lungs are still hurting from all that laughter..😅😂

The perfect combo meal of Ostrich- chappal-tall guy ,short guy-childhood scares pic.twitter.com/RbhQex2uIw — Ajesh Shah (@ajesh_shah) May 29, 2020

Dear @knowkenny



Thank you for making me realize that it WAS INSIDE ME😂😂❤️



What a Freaking lovely show man! #TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom pic.twitter.com/wYhc88qEoM — Hemanth Tiru (@Tiru_hemanth) May 29, 2020

Man am i the only one who noticed that in the end when kenny was singing a hindi song and he said "tumne paad diya" and the captions were like "you spoke"😂. Anyways it was really fun Gr8 job man loved it. @knowkenny #TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom #KennySebastian — Shivam Mishra (@RCBSHIVAMMISHRA) May 29, 2020

It's not been 2 hours of release and can I say I have watched already and blown away?👀@knowkenny @NetflixIndia #TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom — Bidisha Banerjee (@ShinninDarkness) May 29, 2020

Thanks! @knowkenny for #TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom finally a #Netlfix special of yours 🤩 which is so refreshing during this Covid-19 situation. You truly a king to observational comedy #KennySebastian 😂

MADE MY DAY ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gJne5cQZaR — Sumit (@thesumitsaha) May 29, 2020

Loveeeed the show @knowkenny

Great content with some really nice music ! XD

@knowkenny you're definitely #TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom — mirfathzainabk (@mzkhatoon) May 29, 2020

Just completed watching @knowkenny 's @netflix special #TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom

What a great show... just loved it... He nailed each and every bit.... Loved the concept.... Better than his Amazon Special .....

"What an aalap, no he was just crying" pic.twitter.com/mAGXn1PcEA — Sayan Bagchi (@HeyAmSayan) May 29, 2020

@knowkenny How dare you compare chappals with harmonium?! it hurts my chappal wearing heart!!! #TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom pic.twitter.com/sMpkeT7QXp — OldLace (@LaceOld) May 29, 2020

@knowkenny brilliant stand-up special. Ostrich bit was eye opener for me. I felt shades of Jerry Seinfeld while watching your special.@NetflixIndia#TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom — COSMO (@_d__6) May 29, 2020

@knowkenny etta you are the best! Just got done watching #TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom Oh and I also understood the intent of the last song 🤣😛 — Stevie Sunny (@steviesunny) May 29, 2020

When @knowkenny said “Short girls are annoying” he won my heart all over again. This is exactly what I think 126393020 times while travelling in the local train. #TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom is amazingggggggggg! — Alisha D'souza (@Alishadsouza98) May 29, 2020

I just had a sweet day and all credits to @knowkenny

Loved loved loved the show.

Laughed hard enough.

Love you Kenny ❤️

What a great content.#TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom pic.twitter.com/o5QdTHZBtH — Somya Singh (@somyasingh004) May 29, 2020

i really want @knowkenny to release the cake song on spotify from his netflix special😂♥️#TheMostInterestingPersonInTheRoom — Swara K. (@lanaismymaa) May 29, 2020

What better way to start the weekend than with Kenny strumming the guitar and making us laugh!