Disclaimer: Spoliers Ahead!

Back with the magic of our most favourite thieves, Netflix’s Money Heist Part 5 is finally out. Yes, we all have been dying to see the final season of our favourite show. However, the wait isn’t really over because this is only Volume 1.

While the major part of the world hasn’t watched it yet, some of you sneaky ones managed to binge-watch the show and gave out your verdict.

Here’s what the world thinks about the new season:

#MoneyHeist is so good!



Having to wait til December for volume 2 is pure torture 😬#LCDP5 — Mondli (@M_o_n_d_z) September 3, 2021

BERLIN IS SO EXTRA I LOVE HIM SKSKSKS #moneyheist — Reea✨ (@itsreeaaa) September 3, 2021

How the f autoro haven't died yet !!!!#MoneyHeist — Fella (@syaheeds) September 3, 2021

"Something ends today. But now is the first day of your next life."



💔😭#MoneyHeist#MoneyHeistSeason5 — joyce⁷ (@my_winterbear) September 3, 2021

HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO WAIT ANOTHER 3 MONTHS FOR PART 2 — Lauren (@lozzz____) September 3, 2021

If Arturo is still alive in the end, I'll rage #MoneyHeist — nashefa. (@nashefaaa) September 3, 2021

MY HEART IS SO BROKEN !!! 😭😭😭😭 #MoneyHeist — kaila 💌 (@tuwaiyuse) September 3, 2021

if I was stockholm I’ll kill #that puta without hesitation 🤣🤣🤣#MoneyHeist — niz (@aconeddd) September 3, 2021

#MoneyHeistSeason5

Me to my friend who has Netflix subscription pic.twitter.com/noPDTSY0ju — Bhai_party (@Bhaiparty1) September 3, 2021

Who else think that the Professor seriously needs a surgeon in his team. #MoneyHeist #lacasadepapel — Ashish (@Ashish_S_kharb) September 3, 2021

Arturo is still an annoying little bitch I see 😒 #MoneyHeist — Tasha Styles 🖤 (@TashaStyles92) September 3, 2021

This fight is really good.

Okay last episode 🙈#LaCasaDePapael #MoneyHeistSeason5 — 𝑀𝑎𝑥 𝐷𝑟𝑒𝑤  (@MaxDrewMorr1) September 3, 2021

PLEASE HURRY UP VOLUME 2!!!!! GRRRR 😭💀 #MoneyHeist — 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒆 🧣 (@gbgicale) September 3, 2021

Best past when Monika shoot Arturo 🤣✌️

Inner me before she shoot maar saale ko🤣🤣#MoneyHeistSeason5 — Harsh Harde (@harsh_harde) September 3, 2021

Messi refered to as a threat in #MoneyHeist season 5

His influence is unmatched 💥👊🐐 pic.twitter.com/CVh87KQpH5 — ᴋʜᴀɪʀᴜʟ🇮🇳 (@blackstorm_45) September 3, 2021

Who are you binge-watching this show with?