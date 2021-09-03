Disclaimer: Spoliers Ahead!
Back with the magic of our most favourite thieves, Netflix’s Money Heist Part 5 is finally out. Yes, we all have been dying to see the final season of our favourite show. However, the wait isn’t really over because this is only Volume 1.
While the major part of the world hasn’t watched it yet, some of you sneaky ones managed to binge-watch the show and gave out your verdict.
Here’s what the world thinks about the new season:
Bobby Deol's Cameo in #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/DcFj1JY63d— 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) September 3, 2021
#MoneyHeist is so good!— Mondli (@M_o_n_d_z) September 3, 2021
Having to wait til December for volume 2 is pure torture 😬#LCDP5
BERLIN IS SO EXTRA I LOVE HIM SKSKSKS #moneyheist— Reea✨ (@itsreeaaa) September 3, 2021
How the f autoro haven't died yet !!!!#MoneyHeist— Fella (@syaheeds) September 3, 2021
"Something ends today. But now is the first day of your next life."— joyce⁷ (@my_winterbear) September 3, 2021
💔😭#MoneyHeist#MoneyHeistSeason5
Watching #MoneyHeistSeason5 got me like: 😭 pic.twitter.com/5K2hvS5qBG— Manav Talreja (@manav_here) September 3, 2021
If Arturo is still alive in the end, I'll rage #MoneyHeist— nashefa. (@nashefaaa) September 3, 2021
MY HEART IS SO BROKEN !!! 😭😭😭😭 #MoneyHeist— kaila 💌 (@tuwaiyuse) September 3, 2021
if I was stockholm I’ll kill #that puta without hesitation 🤣🤣🤣#MoneyHeist— niz (@aconeddd) September 3, 2021
#MoneyHeistSeason5— Bhai_party (@Bhaiparty1) September 3, 2021
Me to my friend who has Netflix subscription pic.twitter.com/noPDTSY0ju
Who else think that the Professor seriously needs a surgeon in his team. #MoneyHeist #lacasadepapel— Ashish (@Ashish_S_kharb) September 3, 2021
another heartbreak 🥲 #MoneyHeist— ♡ (@glowinglustrous) September 3, 2021
Arturo is still an annoying little bitch I see 😒 #MoneyHeist— Tasha Styles 🖤 (@TashaStyles92) September 3, 2021
This fight is really good.— 𝑀𝑎𝑥 𝐷𝑟𝑒𝑤 (@MaxDrewMorr1) September 3, 2021
Okay last episode 🙈#LaCasaDePapael #MoneyHeistSeason5
Goosebumps all over #MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeist— Lucky Palermo 🍀 777 (@hapilermo) September 3, 2021
the last episode… wtf?!? #MoneyHeistSeason5— 𝐤𝐢𝐞𝐫. ☀️ (@thenameiskier) September 3, 2021
#MoneyHeistSeason5 is great ❤— Fireunboxings (@fireunboxings) September 3, 2021
PLEASE HURRY UP VOLUME 2!!!!! GRRRR 😭💀 #MoneyHeist— 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒆 🧣 (@gbgicale) September 3, 2021
#MoneyHeist I'm sorry Manila your out! Hello Davao! 😝 #MoneyHeistSeason5— Edzelyn Cerena (@edzcerena) September 3, 2021
The last season was crazy omg 😭😭💗💗 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5— Delaine :) (@whoisdelaine) September 3, 2021
Another words of wisdom from #berlin #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/oXsIwfYCt3— Jha🖤 (@vcjhaPadaca) September 3, 2021
Best past when Monika shoot Arturo 🤣✌️— Harsh Harde (@harsh_harde) September 3, 2021
Inner me before she shoot maar saale ko🤣🤣#MoneyHeistSeason5
Messi refered to as a threat in #MoneyHeist season 5— ᴋʜᴀɪʀᴜʟ🇮🇳 (@blackstorm_45) September 3, 2021
His influence is unmatched 💥👊🐐 pic.twitter.com/CVh87KQpH5
TV’s most punchable face #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/czWpZ3T84X— Chris 🖤🐍🙅🏿♂️🐾 (@KingdomInspired) September 3, 2021
the last episodeeee thoooooo 🤜🏻🤯😢 #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist— 𝕵𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖊 ☻ (@jelierie) September 3, 2021
Bahut hi badhiya...shandaar...laajawab...— Rishabh Raj (@rishabhraj157) September 3, 2021
Best best best ..
Next Stop : 3rd December@Netflix @NetflixIndia#MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5 #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/Ufb3mqONI6