Netflix is out with a new crime-drama film, directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

The film follows the story of a small town cop, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui , who is summoned to investigate the death of a newly married landlord. But, things start to get complicated due to the victim's secretive family and his own conflicted heart.

So, in case you're wondering if this film is worth your time or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

#RaatAkeliHai A well made Murder Mystery Drama with top notch performance by the cast especially Nawaz and Radhika Apte..Those who love murder mystery they will definitely love the movie from begininning to end as the suspense is maintained throughout the film..Recommended 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/9yb7yZ4Qoy — Ujjwal (@ujjwalanand007) August 1, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai Review :-

A very well made edge-of-the-seat crime thriller.

Jatil Nawazuddin @Nawazuddin_S is MESMERIC ❤️👌 pic.twitter.com/p2siSOYngk — Shriharsh SHEER SUDDENNESS Verma (@Shriharsh_ism) July 31, 2020

One word : DECENT !



Good mystery thriller which boasts some twists and turns in its journey. Slow narration but picked up gradually after 1hour ,a whodunnit that justifies its run time easily . @Nawazuddin_S shines , other characters have done good job.



⭐⭐⭐#RaatAkeliHai — Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) July 31, 2020

Just watched #RaatAkeliHai and i loved it. One of the best movies i have seen in these days by @NetflixIndia — Ashmeet Singh (@_ashmeetsingh_) August 1, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai Decent whodunit thriller. It takes its time to settle, which may test your patience but the last 40 mins is where the real film was. #NawazuddinSiddiqui was superb as usual. #RadhikaApte character needed better writing. BGM & the colour palette were good. Watchable pic.twitter.com/tPyQ1IpNgy — Thana (@praatu1) August 1, 2020

@Nawazuddin_S

Such a natural actor u r

Perfect ❤️👌🏼🔥

U can do anytype role

Some time villian to police man versatility is dam awsum #RaatAkeliHai #RaatAkeliHaiReview pic.twitter.com/1Aq1GzBgze — Bijin ADian 100k (@bijinbiju2) August 1, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai What a cracker of a movie it is.

Outstanding acting from the entire cast. If only we can have more movies like this, instead of the crap that is thrown at us in the name of cinema. — Shobhit (@Iam_Shobhit) August 1, 2020

Saw #RaatAkeliHai(2020) on #Netflix, perfect example of why every film needs a good editor.

If the running time was 90 min instead of 149, it could have been a crisp murder mystery.

Nawazuddin was good, other actors including Radhika had limited scenes.

Can be seen in FF mode pic.twitter.com/8jHq3qoksA — Riya (@RiyaReviews) July 31, 2020

Netflix #RaatAkeliHai starts off clearly inspired by #knivesout but takes it's own independent territory from there on. Overall a decent Hindi murder mystery aided by strong performances by @Nawazuddin_S and @radhika_apte. The cinematography is particularly good. @HoneyTrehan — extremist (@extremist) August 1, 2020

Movie Review : #RaatAkeliHai

Fantastic performances, Fine direction. Good Screen Play. A must watch @Nawazuddin_S was fantastic

Ratings : 💥💥💥💥 — Bollywood Insider (@Bolly_Insiderr) July 31, 2020

One of the best things about #RaatAkeliHai is how the film quietly infuses humour in the wonderful scenes between @Nawazuddin_S and his mother, played by Ila Arun. It's a dark and twisted thriller but it doesn't stop it from being funny in the most unexpected places. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) August 1, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai Loved it loved it loved it. Phenomenal nawazuddin and Radhika Apte. Stellar supporting cast too. Also totally loving first day first show watch on Netflix from the comfort And safety of my home ❤️ @radhika_apte @Nawazuddin_S — Tanu J (@lightshadew) August 1, 2020

@Nawazuddin_S brilliant acting Nawaz bhai ! Loved the intensity of your character as Jatil Yadav in Rat Akeli hai. Amazing script, Engaging screen play and powerful performance by each actor. @radhika_apte ! You were the best. Congratulations team #RaatAkeliHai — Praveen (@humangratitude) August 1, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai Great Film...I enjoyed This Film.

This is experimental Thriller Film & Thriller & Humour Combination Just Awesome...So Direction Very Good.#NawazuddinSiddiqui Performance outstanding & All Female Characters Just Awesome Except #RadhikaApte

My Rating :- 4*/5 pic.twitter.com/oISCbU7DOj — SumannathOfficial (@Sumannath100) August 1, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai , movie with good story and again a stellar performance by @Nawazuddin_S . Everyone should watch it. — ROHAN raj (@abdsa017) August 1, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai Average murder mystery Drama. Later half is Gripping.@Nawazuddin_S Show all the way.. — Ravi Prasad (@ravikamaku) August 1, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai is so been there done that feel to the entire movie but engaging and can be seen. — Manish (@rmanish1) August 1, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai is an interesting watch.



A good Bollyword thriller after quite some time now. — The Stock market Guy 🇮🇳 (@Invictus_Q) August 1, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai is a must watch movie for suspense thriller lovers The way film holds it grip from starting is really amazing however the movie length is too long (150 min) feels slow in second half#NawazuddinSiddiqui & #RadhikaApte is the heart of the film...



3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/RCEtlIFyx3 — Sumit Babhulkar (@techno_s16) August 1, 2020

Weekend plans sorted!