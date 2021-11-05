After multiple delays, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi is finally out.
So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.
I think only #RohitShetty understands the pulse of audience these years everytime.. 🔥❤#Sooryavanshi #SooryavanshiDay— Bhavya (@ibhavyapatel) November 5, 2021
#Sooryavanshi going blockbuster all over India🔥bangalore me to dono shows housefull har theatre me...didn't expect this...30cr looks like a walk in the park— Rockstar_Tiger (@HarshTigerian) November 5, 2021
SECOND HALF IS THE SOUL OF THE MOVIE 🔥🔥 #Sooryavanshi #SooryavanshiReview— DEEPs (@iDeepanshu_k) November 5, 2021
THIS IS INSANE,UNBELIEVABLE, UNEXPECTED Response for Sooryavanshi. BIGGEST BRAND OF BOLLYWOOD @akshaykumar 🔥— jack (@cinejac) November 5, 2021
Now Let's Talk About #KatrinaKaif In #Sooryavanshi : The Queen Of Masses Makes Sure That Entire Theatres Can Dance On Seats During #TipTipBarsaPani 🔥 + Her Screen Presence & Her Character Is So Well Presented. Her Chemistry With Akshay Kumar Is Evergreen . Loved Watching Her— Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) November 5, 2021
#Sooryavanshi— Aviral (@Aviral78701875) November 5, 2021
Awesome movie, nice song, all stunts are really nice @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial
good first Half— गौरव शर्मा (@gauravindoriya) November 5, 2021
Blockbuster 2nd Half
sooryavanshi is perfect Entertainer....
Along with Akki's mania Ajay Devgn's mass pull will help sooryavanshi— తలైవా 🔔 (@urstrulynot) November 5, 2021
I was literally crying after I saw the Helicopter Chase scene of #AkshayKumar and the Dialouges and the comic timing of @akshaykumar !!— ☠️🏴☠️GURU 🌹KHATRI🚬🔪 (@gurgulabkhatri) November 5, 2021
HE IS
HE WAS
& HE ALWAYS WILL BE
THE SABSE BADA KHILADI !!
Akki - Kat scenes and songs are a treat for the fans ♥️🙏#Sooryavanshi
Bawaal picture bai bhau, sabko dekhni chahiye friends, girlfriend, familye ke saath 🔥🔥🔥— गब्बर 😎 2.0 #Sooryavanshi (@NewwzGood) November 5, 2021
Isse acchi movie nahi milegi dkehne ko, saara covid ka depression nikal jaayega, seeti leke jao aur khoob dhamaka karo#Sooryavanshi
#Sooryavanshi has gone on BERSERK mode in single screens all over India . Best opening since #War !! Absolutely out of the world . Just imagine the opening in normal pre covid times ...— UR'S TRULY HARDIK♥️ (@Hardikmish8) November 5, 2021
#Sooryavanshi is terrific all over, only set back is the 50% audience allowed in theatre by many states.— PRAKASH JAJU (@p_jaju) November 5, 2021
Khildiyon ka Khiladi @akshaykumar back in action genre with #Sooryavanashi with a bang 💥💥💥💥 achi hogi movie pata tha lekin itni achi ki umeed nahi thi kya movie bana dia ek dum mass🔥 get ready for the first hgoty and biggest opener of guru ji carrier— Hari pandey (@SooryavanshiH) November 5, 2021
Maja aa gaya❤️
Huge ! Brilliant msg and blockbuster #Sooryavanshi #AkshayKumar @akshaykumar #Blockbuster #RohitShetty— sumit gunturkar 🇮🇳 (@gunturkarsumit) November 5, 2021