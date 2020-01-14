John Cho and Issa Rae announced the nominees for Oscars 2020 yesterday. While many candidates like Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood etc got their well-deserved nominations, it missed quite a few great candidates.

While a lot of people were upset about not getting their favourite candidates getting nominated, a lot of them were happy as well. So, here's what twitter thought of the Oscar Nominees of 2020.

“Congratulations to those men” - Issa Rae telling it like it is on the #OscarNoms — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) January 13, 2020

not a single oscar nomination for red velvet's PSYCHO... just because it "isn't a film"... disgusting — (st) (@hepbaern) January 13, 2020

There is no way that Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell was better than Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and I will die on that hill! #OscarNoms — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) January 13, 2020

me logging on to see the oscar nominations today pic.twitter.com/VW6RpxHh5W — 𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 🚀 adores gg winner taron egerton (@diamondstaron) January 13, 2020

Oscars do the usual. I'm so mad. So few Latinx actors have ever been nominated much less win — Elmer 🇵🇷🇵🇷 Emmanuel ︽✵︽ (@elmer_e_ortiz) January 13, 2020

things i didn't ever think i would be saying in my lifetime, let alone 2020:



"i was so annoyed about jlo's oscar snub, i forgot about adam sandler's." — alex (@alex_abads) January 13, 2020

No Greta Gerwig for ‘Little Women,’ no Lulu Wang for ‘The Farewell,’ no Lorene Scafaria for ‘Hustlers,’ no Melina Matsoukas for ‘Queen & Slim’ no Marielle Heller for ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.’ Once again, the Oscars nominated five men for best director. #OscarNoms — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 13, 2020

live footage of the academy voters deciding who should get an oscar nomination pic.twitter.com/K9YShVRQ2J — nick (@doinkdedoinkk) January 14, 2020

The Oscars are so white this year the leading nominations are for a movie about a white incel who painted his face even whiter. — David Lo Pun-ch Nazis (@helpmeskeletor) January 13, 2020

“Congratulations to those men.” - Issa Rae introducing the Best Director category is a MOOD. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ihxnw0E6VJ — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 13, 2020

.@TheAcademy just told Jlo "you're not good enough" to hang with us and picked one crying scene from Kathy Bates instead. This is not good. #OscarNoms — Gregory Ellwood - The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) January 13, 2020

I can’t believe Spider-Verse wasn’t nominated just because it came out and won last year. #OscarNoms — Danuary KibblesMMXX (@kibblesmith) January 13, 2020

The multiple nominations are totally deserved. #Joker is a modern masterpiece 💯#Oscars pic.twitter.com/yIs0piI6jf — Sam Benjamin (@SamBenjaminNow) January 14, 2020

I’m actually upset that Jennifer Lopez didn’t get nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Hustlers. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/3X0lARQWnW — 𝐣𝐜 (@TheJCMendoza) January 14, 2020

Not taking away Brad Pitts and Leonardo DiCaprio performance but I would of rather replaced them with Robert Pattinson and William Dafoe for leading and supporting actors! They went ape shit!! #OscarNoms #Oscars pic.twitter.com/B6XdEVpvaU — Jeremy Rodriguez (@RealJeremyRod) January 14, 2020

Repeat after me : Scarlett Johansson really deserves to win both awards!

Spread the words!❤️ #ScarlettJohansson #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/BXuAJURfvl — Vi Swift (@Hereforswift13) January 14, 2020

Can you name a Directing nominee that had a baby AND wrote/directed a film this year? No? #OscarNoms



Well, you know who did? Greta motherfucking Gerwig. pic.twitter.com/pe95yHyHZ7 — Belinda Garcia (@bbcgarcia) January 13, 2020

#OscarNominations



I’m sorry ... y’all really think Scarlett deserves an Oscar nom over LUPITA ??? Hell no pic.twitter.com/PcBoir2vnO — djvickyg (@djvickyg1) January 13, 2020

I love women, women directors, and loved Gerwig's Little Women. I don't know what you have to do around Hollywood to get a gal a directing Oscar nom, but it seems having a movie that is better than others nominated doesn't seem to do the trick. Maybe if she were Greg Gerwig. — A. N. Devers (@andevers) January 13, 2020

#OscarNominations Try harder then, shouldnt be give a nomination for your sex, colour or ethnicity pic.twitter.com/9K02xAQeMn — Chris (@ChrisD_UK) January 13, 2020

i seem to be having an allergic reaction to the nominees — David Sims (@davidlsims) January 13, 2020

NOT THAT WE ARE SURPRISED BY THE MEDIOCRITY BUT JUSTICE FOR



JLO

LULU

LUPITA

GRETA

AWKWAFINA

BEYONCÉ#OSCARS2020 — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) January 13, 2020

I'm satisfied with most of the nominations today but the Oscars did this movie dirty and that's just unacceptable pic.twitter.com/X4BXygYBzG — Diego Coya (@dcoya64) January 13, 2020

The Farewell getting blanked is GARBAGE. I have no joke for this, it’s just so embarrassing, they should be embarrassed — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) January 13, 2020

There were 104 nomination slots across all categories for narrative features at the #Oscars. 34 different films were nominated. 2/3 of all nominations were multiple nods from a small group of films. In a year this rich with great movies, this is a slew of missed opportunities. pic.twitter.com/cXlBARG3AL — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) January 13, 2020

Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 13, 2020

y'all just gonna forget hustlers happened?!!?!??!? #OscarNoms — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 13, 2020

