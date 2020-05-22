Christopher Nolan's latest trailer of Tenet introduced us to a very gorgeous Robert Pattinson and we can't get him out of our head.

Of course we've loved him since he was Edward Cullen but now this actor is ready to show us some wild range and we, just like Twitter, stan him.

Y’all might have to apologize to Robert Pattinson. He looks like Bruce Wayne to me, and I’m sure he’ll look great in the Batman suit. pic.twitter.com/2zfpjPcMfo — Jared (@Jayleejnr) May 22, 2020

a very bruce wayne looking robert pattinson — ally (@dulcetfilm) May 22, 2020

waking up to Robert pattinson in that grey suit 😏

also one hell of a trailer — Damsel in stress 🌻 (@ofrudysandjems) May 22, 2020

Cut from the batman trilogy to Robert Pattinson, we know what you did there Christopher nolan 😍 — Archana Bhakta (@BhaktaArchana) May 22, 2020

This scene confirms Robert Pattinson is actually playing Christopher Nolan in this film. #TENET pic.twitter.com/gbBywnRaWW — प्रेम (@incognito_prem) May 22, 2020

I'm starting Robert Pattinson's Oscar campaign for Best Actor in a Supporting Role I speak into existence go king give us everything! pic.twitter.com/dW2Wlol5SA — Gerardo (@gerardo_els) May 22, 2020

robert pattinson just pulls off disheveled insomniac billionaire pic.twitter.com/PPQpyyXHu3 — david (@Ioversdiscourse) May 22, 2020

robert pattinson in tenet is important pic.twitter.com/Lb72s4kPnq — gari (@pattinssn) May 22, 2020

That’s no Robert Pattinson in the new #TENET trailer.

That’s Bruce Wayne. pic.twitter.com/DrBmkCM0sG — Hector Navarro- ReleaseTheSnydercut Strikes Back! (@HectorNavarro_) May 22, 2020

Anyone notice that Robert Pattinson just looks like a younger version of Nolan in #TENET lol — VISHAL (@daryaniii) May 22, 2020

*shows Robert Pattinson after the text "The Dark Knight Trilogy"*



🌝 https://t.co/HOtXu1NmUG — Haziq Hassan (@thehaziqq) May 22, 2020

im so robsessed with robert pattinson in tenet LITERALLY THE DEFINITION OF PERFECTION pic.twitter.com/SD1nnwahz5 — 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𓅓 (@thejellyest) May 22, 2020

i love robert pattinson’s complete disinterest in life — sarah💞 (@tbslxsarah) May 22, 2020

We can't wait to watch this actor bring Bruce Wayne to the big screen with that accent.