King Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on 2nd Nov'21. If you and I believe we're the 'biggest' fans Shah Rukh has got then you haven't met Dubai's iconic skyscraper yet!

Burj Khalifa, for the third year in a row, was illuminated to celebrate SRK's king-size birthday.

Looking at the biggest star shining on the tallest tower, Twitter is at the peak of its excitement.

Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family



كل عام وأنت بخير @iamsrk من عائلة نون pic.twitter.com/TIG3zURQjk — Mohamed Alabbar محمد العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) November 2, 2021

Match @iamsrk 's height of stardom if you can! #BurjKhalifa lits up again for 3rd consecutive year to celebrate the globally loved icon! 💓 Shah Rukh Khan 💓pic.twitter.com/SppRPmlb6L — Prabhat Singh ❁ (@iampbdawn) November 3, 2021

The world is opening its arms out to you @iamsrk..hope you felt all the love ❤️#BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/u3vR0A0CMI — 💫 (@SRKxLDN) November 2, 2021

The tallest building in the world 🌎 light up for the most loved superstar in the world @iamsrk ❤️#BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/apEzZ0TQ2p — Adesh Sardar (@AdeshSardar) November 3, 2021

Some Actors really shd feel proud for the fact tht they get to compared with King @iamsrk... Literally ! #ShahRukhKhan #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/cqTx3nRdmH — Anuroop (@Nocturnal_guy_) November 3, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan - There is no peak tall enough to define his success ! #BurjKhalifa - Lights up for the third time on SRK's Birthday! #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/dMvj7fEpm4 — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) November 2, 2021

❤️👑 #BurjKhalifa lights up in love for Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/MEGir0pulX — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) November 3, 2021

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

We are indeed, extremely excited and proud and full of love for him. LOVE it when they wish him on #BurjKhalifa

Thanks again @mohamed_alabbar sir! 🙏 — Pragati Sharma (@PragatiPotter) November 3, 2021

Here comes the video, Shah Rukh Khan on Burj Khalifa yet again#ShahRukhKhan #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/EicoAA6GeE — VK || SRKTIAN (@SRK_SRT) November 2, 2021

Indeed the most loved global icon he is!