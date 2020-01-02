While a few actors were busy justifying and defending the shackles of nepotism in the industry, Geetika raised her palms on which, CAA, Unanno and Jamia was written.
Wow!— Shipra Sinha (@SinhaShipra) January 2, 2020
We need more like her. #geetikavidya @RajeevMasand thanks. https://t.co/nnR7vanfdp
While most of the celebrities have still not broken their silence about the ongoing issues, Geetika fiercely showed her palm that had CAA and Jamia written on it and said:
I hope we are kinder towards each other.
We hope we don’t get disappointed more by the Unnao verdict. We hope that the times improve.
Twitter couldn't stop praising the boldness with which Geetika voiced her opinions and took a strong stand:
Girl you have a fan for life in me @GeetikaVidya .— Anjali_Sharma🇮🇳🕉 (@AngieTribeccaa) January 1, 2020
Women need to stand up for each other like never before🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/cMtbAicIy1
GEETIKA VIDYA OHLYAN in her round table interview, showed her palms to bring awareness about #Unnao #CAA and #Jamia, asking us to be more kind and hoping for justice to be served. TRUE QUEEN. Wow pic.twitter.com/eZ66cfaUxn— Gryffin 🦁 (@youphemise) January 1, 2020
Dear @GeetikaVidya, you have an eternal fan in me! Thank you for your work and your unapologetic words on the newcomer’s round table. Badass doesn’t even begin to define you.— Gaurav Probir Pramanik (@gauravpramanik) January 1, 2020
Salutes man salutes . I will remember her name . Always— Paul Muad'Dib (@Duneemperorpaul) January 1, 2020
Well, we do need more woke actors like Geetika in the industry, who aren't ashamed to take a stand.