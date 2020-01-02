Geetika Vidya Ohlyan who made her silver screen debut with Netflix's Soni has won hearts on the internet as she's spoken up about a series of ongoing socio-political issues during The Newcomers RoundTable with Rajeev Masand.

While a few actors were busy justifying and defending the shackles of nepotism in the industry, Geetika raised her palms on which, CAA, Unanno and Jamia was written.

While most of the celebrities have still not broken their silence about the ongoing issues, Geetika fiercely showed her palm that had CAA and Jamia written on it and said:

I hope we are kinder towards each other.

As the Unanno verdict was due to be pronounced the day this episode was being filmed, Geetika was holding on to the thread of hope when she said:

We hope we don’t get disappointed more by the Unnao verdict. We hope that the times improve.

Twitter couldn't stop praising the boldness with which Geetika voiced her opinions and took a strong stand:

Girl you have a fan for life in me @GeetikaVidya .

Women need to stand up for each other like never before🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/cMtbAicIy1 — Anjali_Sharma🇮🇳🕉 (@AngieTribeccaa) January 1, 2020

GEETIKA VIDYA OHLYAN in her round table interview, showed her palms to bring awareness about #Unnao #CAA and #Jamia, asking us to be more kind and hoping for justice to be served. TRUE QUEEN. Wow pic.twitter.com/eZ66cfaUxn — Gryffin 🦁 (@youphemise) January 1, 2020

I was not expecting that someone will talk about Unnao Rape case and CAA. She had written Jamia also on her hand. That someone is @GeetikaVidya pic.twitter.com/o0K8j4x0Lx — Harsh (@_ambedkarite) January 1, 2020

Dear @GeetikaVidya, you have an eternal fan in me! Thank you for your work and your unapologetic words on the newcomer’s round table. Badass doesn’t even begin to define you. — Gaurav Probir Pramanik (@gauravpramanik) January 1, 2020

Salutes man salutes . I will remember her name . Always — Paul Muad'Dib (@Duneemperorpaul) January 1, 2020

Woaww, brave girl

some celebs are making good use of their popularity, — Syeda Sana (@Sana_Azaad) January 1, 2020

Forget Ananya Pandey's nepotism answer, Geetika Vidya did this on National TV.

Women have been fucking incredible in this fight. Exhibit 1654279 pic.twitter.com/7qPeH4F3Z5 — RJK 🕸️ (@rahul_jk) January 1, 2020

Well, we do need more woke actors like Geetika in the industry, who aren't ashamed to take a stand.