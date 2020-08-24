There has been one big question bothering humans since the beginning of time: What came first chicken or egg?

Well, not anymore. Now we just want to know 'rasode mein kaun tha?'.

Kokila ben : I’m asking one last time- pic.twitter.com/X6vhwOA1ay — milkbikis (famaSpidey) (@FatimAshfaq) August 23, 2020

For the uninitiated, this comes from a viral bit from Hindi TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where Kokilaben, the mother-in-law of Gopi Bahu (yes the woman who washed her laptop), goes on a quest to know who put the cooker on the stove without chane.

Now, as you might already know, this is the same scene which was recently turned into a trippy, addictive mashup by music producer Yashraj Mukhate.

The mashup went viral on the internet and what followed was investigation about Kokilaben's very legit confusion and of course, some memes on her. Here are some of our favourites.

I'm asking you for the very last time ki rosaday mein kon tha? pic.twitter.com/P4WJF2tStN — Haroon Rashid Qureshi (@harooonqureshi) August 24, 2020

Kokila ben to Rashi - pic.twitter.com/0HpQxShh9T — Priyank Jain (@Priyank1412) August 23, 2020

1 crore rupees for KBC - Kokila Ben Cooker related question. pic.twitter.com/7QEWFnuQeU — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) August 23, 2020

When Kokila Ben sees khaali cooker on the stove pic.twitter.com/rENMLW8zWL — Shireen (@inquilab2020) August 23, 2020

Gopi bahu after kokila ben blamed her for Pressure cooker incident https://t.co/4ePH0YFIDe — Anki🙋🏻‍♀️🇮🇳 (@angel_ank1) August 24, 2020

KokilaBen and Ross have the same energy for Channe and Thanksgiving Sandwich respectively. pic.twitter.com/4701d9mzDO — Pradyut Shyam Mishra (@pradyutsm_) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile kokilaben* pic.twitter.com/7h290Kd6Bg — ohhshit.shivani (@RathiShivanii) August 22, 2020

Other eatable items in Kokila Ben's Rasode: pic.twitter.com/Pl07p3AVYj — Anirudh Goyat (@AnirudhGoyat2) August 23, 2020

Le kokila Ben: pic.twitter.com/JJej1naZL1 — Nikastic (@Nikastic1) August 24, 2020

"Kitchen mai kon tha"



Meanwhile Rashi bahu:- pic.twitter.com/o5Lw6MpU46 — Bihari Londa🔥 (@BihariLonda1) August 24, 2020

Kokila ben asking gopi to tell her 'ki rasode me kaun tha' be like pic.twitter.com/uzTOVzUOOm — Mr.Bauva (@BadmashBauva) August 22, 2020

Ye memes maine banaye... tumne banaye.. kisne banaye? ... Rashi ne banaye?