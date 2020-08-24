There has been one big question bothering humans since the beginning of time: What came first chicken or egg? 

Well, not anymore. Now we just want to know 'rasode mein kaun tha?'.

For the uninitiated, this comes from a viral bit from Hindi TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where Kokilaben, the mother-in-law of Gopi Bahu (yes the woman who washed her laptop), goes on a quest to know who put the cooker on the stove without chane.

Now, as you might already know, this is the same scene which was recently turned into a trippy, addictive mashup by music producer Yashraj Mukhate.

The mashup went viral on the internet and what followed was investigation about Kokilaben's very legit confusion and of course, some memes on her. Here are some of our favourites.

Ye memes maine banaye... tumne banaye.. kisne banaye? ... Rashi ne banaye?