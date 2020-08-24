There has been one big question bothering humans since the beginning of time: What came first chicken or egg?
Well, not anymore. Now we just want to know 'rasode mein kaun tha?'.
Kokila ben : I’m asking one last time- pic.twitter.com/X6vhwOA1ay— milkbikis (famaSpidey) (@FatimAshfaq) August 23, 2020
For the uninitiated, this comes from a viral bit from Hindi TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where Kokilaben, the mother-in-law of Gopi Bahu (yes the woman who washed her laptop), goes on a quest to know who put the cooker on the stove without chane.
Now, as you might already know, this is the same scene which was recently turned into a trippy, addictive mashup by music producer Yashraj Mukhate.
View this post on Instagram
First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot • Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️ #dialoguewithbeats #kokilaben #gopibahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios
The mashup went viral on the internet and what followed was investigation about Kokilaben's very legit confusion and of course, some memes on her. Here are some of our favourites.
The whole internet right now😂#rashiben #gopibahu pic.twitter.com/jRVyGI0zOe— Dhruvi Makhecha (@Dhruvi_Makhecha) August 24, 2020
Villains who had a point 🐸💦 #kokilaben #rashiben pic.twitter.com/5jHM404ngO— BakaMitaali 💗💛💙 (@MituTalks) August 24, 2020
Kokila ben:— Haroon Rashid Qureshi (@harooonqureshi) August 24, 2020
I'm asking you for the very last time ki rosaday mein kon tha? pic.twitter.com/P4WJF2tStN
Nobody -— Priyank Jain (@Priyank1412) August 23, 2020
Kokila ben to Rashi - pic.twitter.com/0HpQxShh9T
1 crore rupees for KBC - Kokila Ben Cooker related question. pic.twitter.com/7QEWFnuQeU— Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) August 23, 2020
When Kokila Ben sees khaali cooker on the stove pic.twitter.com/rENMLW8zWL— Shireen (@inquilab2020) August 23, 2020
Rasoday mein kon tha? 😂#kokilaben #rashiben pic.twitter.com/OimvkqXLDH— Ahmi (@Ahmedrtareen) August 22, 2020
Me addressing my best friend's head!— ohhshit.shivani (@RathiShivanii) August 22, 2020
Meanwhile kokilaben* pic.twitter.com/7h290Kd6Bg
When everyone is taking about Channe— Anirudh Goyat (@AnirudhGoyat2) August 23, 2020
Other eatable items in Kokila Ben's Rasode: pic.twitter.com/Pl07p3AVYj
Kokilaben be like.. #rashi #rasode pic.twitter.com/rWzPwnNFaw— Kru 🌟 (@Achari_Nimboo) August 23, 2020
Rashi forgets to puts chane.— Nikastic (@Nikastic1) August 24, 2020
Le kokila Ben: pic.twitter.com/JJej1naZL1
When Kokila ben continuously asking Rashi Bahu— Bihari Londa🔥 (@BihariLonda1) August 24, 2020
"Kitchen mai kon tha"
Meanwhile Rashi bahu:- pic.twitter.com/o5Lw6MpU46
Kokila ben asking gopi to tell her 'ki rasode me kaun tha' be like pic.twitter.com/uzTOVzUOOm— Mr.Bauva (@BadmashBauva) August 22, 2020