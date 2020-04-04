Wondering if you should watch the Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video, this weekend? Well, we'll let Twitter answer that for you.
Just Finished Panchayat on Amazon Prime. WHAT A SHOW!! Very detailed and. Beautifully crafted! Do watch #PanchayatOnPrime#Panchayat— dukhi atma (@WhiteTorque) April 3, 2020
Watch #Panchayat because it is heartwarming and very honest. It’s exactly the ray of sunshine we need in gloomy times like #Quarantine.@TheViralFever hats off and all praise honestly it's amusing Amazon series!!👌#StayHomeSaveLives— Nitin Kandharkar (@imNRK17) April 3, 2020
#Panchayat is the most bingeable show on Amazon Prime right now. You'll think you'll watch one episode and then go on with your day, but will find yourself sitting with a broad smile in front of your screen at 5:30 in the evening having forgotten to even take a bath. Recommended.— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) April 3, 2020
#Panchayat is the sweetest web series u can see , the innocence of people ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o4s4BxnfzV— sunitarawat (@sunirawat25) April 3, 2020
Just finished binge watching #Panchayat and I jst loved it— Dildar Alom Chy (@dildar_chy) April 3, 2020
Such a pure series
Jeetu Bhaiya at his best as always
You will love the background,and the ambition of Jeetu for sure
A fresh perspective, subtle humour,and peaceful music.Had me smiling throughout. @PrimeVideoIN
A feel good web series #Panchayat— Hardik Sheth (@shethhardik007) April 4, 2020
Good Writing,Dialogues,ScreenPlay
Acting,Each Character Aptly Cast...@PrimeVideoIN great content 💯❤
Another realistic take by them! You rarely fail to impress. Keep going👏🏻♥️ @TheViralFever @Farjigulzar— Ram Charan Chiday (@rc_chiday) April 3, 2020
Picture Credits: @PrimeVideoIN #PanchayatOnPrime #Panchayat #AmazonPrime pic.twitter.com/betI7t22vl
#Panchayat has started off delightfully. And am also loving the shuddh #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/63oLm14Sx5— Irfan Syed (@TheIrfanSyed) April 3, 2020
The makers have focused so much on acing the nuances, language etc in #Panchayat that storytelling is slow and predictable.— Samar Jeet (@samarjeet123) April 3, 2020
Too much focus on Jeetu & Raghubir Yadav.. Neena gupta n others are not utilised.back stories r missing..
Not great. @TheViralFever @PrimeVideo
TVF have a winner with "Panchayat" now streaming on Amazon Prime. #JitendraKumar is on fire and nails it as the gram panchayat secretary. The ever-dependable Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav add to the drama. #Panchayat #Phulera— mahesh iyer (@vincimax) April 3, 2020
Binge WATCHED #Panchayat— Brijesh Mistry (@bimvim1234) April 3, 2020
Simple no nonsense straight to point and typical TVF series slow but interesting. Loved it#PanchayatOnPrime #TVF #AmazonPrimeVideo@PrimeVideoIN
#Panchayat is indeed a classic approach to modern tv series..delightful and powerful...just been through 3 episodes and will watch the rest soon...brilliant work by #JitendraKumar ..as usual!@Neenagupta001 #tvf @PrimeVideoIN keep adding such content!— Pratyush Anand (@20pratyush) April 3, 2020
#Panchayat shows how it is not about whr u live,wht u do, wht u earn it is about love .. love with no malice in heart❤️— sunitarawat (@sunirawat25) April 3, 2020
Loved season 1 of Panchayat. When season 2 is coming? Waiting.... @TheViralFever #Panchayat— Shubham Dwivedi (@shudwi) April 2, 2020
#Panchayat best one @Farjigulzar @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/EqYW3p94AJ— Gyanu (@Gyanukumar88) April 4, 2020
Completed #PanchayatOnPrime #Panchayat in a single go with my family. Such relatable characters and beautiful depiction of rural India with superb acting by entire cast ! @TheViralFever is truly a gift for Indian OTT. Mom & Dad both liked it immensely. Kudos to the team 👏🙌— Krishna Chaitanya (@ChaiKCharcha) April 3, 2020
Was confused between watching Money heist or #Panchayat today. Choose panchayat as it was short. Loved every bit of this show. Shows real India in a funny & light hearted way. Keep it up @PrimeVideoIN— Shriyak Negi (@shriyaktweets) April 3, 2020
Let us know what you think of the show in the comments section below.