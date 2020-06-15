In 2018, the floods in Kerala displaced several people, who found themselves without shelter and food. In this time of need, Sushant Singh Rajput made a contribution to the Chief Minister's relief fund of Rs 1 Crore. But the actor did not take credit for it.

Last Year Instagram Post Comment Of #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/pAyCRbrbbc — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) June 14, 2020

His untimely death has fans sharing memories of the actor. One such fan shared a comment that Sushant had made on his Instagram post, promising to donate money in the name of an Instagram user. Why? Because the user wanted to help but had no means to do so.

As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed.

Lots and lots of love. FLY🦋

Cheers 🦋🌪🌏✊🙏🏻❤️#MyKerala 🌳☀️💪🙏🏻❤️#KeralaReliefFunds pic.twitter.com/fqrFpmKNhK — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 21, 2018

The actor's heart warming gesture not just helped those in need but also encouraged his fans to make further donations. The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan also tweeted about the actor's passing, remembering his contribution to those in need.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters.



We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods. pic.twitter.com/OKampA9w05 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 14, 2020

The actor will always be remembered for his kind heart and selfless nature.





