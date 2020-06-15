In 2018, the floods in Kerala displaced several people, who found themselves without shelter and food. In this time of need, Sushant Singh Rajput made a contribution to the Chief Minister's relief fund of Rs 1 Crore. But the actor did not take credit for it. 

His untimely death has fans sharing memories of the actor. One such fan shared a comment that Sushant had made on his Instagram post, promising to donate money in the name of an Instagram user. Why? Because the user wanted to help but had no means to do so. 

The actor's heart warming gesture not just helped those in need but also encouraged his fans to make further donations. The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan also tweeted about the actor's passing, remembering his contribution to those in need. 

The actor will always be remembered for his kind heart and selfless nature. 


