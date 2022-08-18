The seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featured two of Bollywood's most loved actors - Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra. The Punjabi mundas set the episode on fire with their charm, camaraderie, and confessions. The duo spoke about their career, thirst pics on Instagram, and of course, wedding manifestations.



Speaking of manifestations, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif totally manifested their relationship on the Koffee couch in the previous seasons. Now Vicky appeared on the couch after his wish was manifested, and he could not stop gushing over Katrina in the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. And these eight moments when he spoke lovingly about Katrina have our hearts.



1. When Vicky recreated the iconic swoon.

In the previous season, Karan Johar asked Katrina Kaif who she would like to work with. Katrina took Vicky's name because they "might look good together on screen". Later when Vicky was shown that snippet, he pretended to faint. So in Season 7, Sidharth Malhotra reminded him of the incident, Vicky had to recreate the moment.



2. When Karan asked Vicky what Katrina thought of his shirtless gym picture.



Karan Johar read out the thirst comments Vicky got on his pictures. And one comment was particularly NSFW. Karan Johar and Sidharth wanted to know what Katrina thought of the picture. Katrina gave a very honest answer.



3. Speaking of thirst comments, Vicky thought this was the most wholesome comment.

Vicky thought this comment was the most wholesome and sweetest of the lot.



4. This answer lives rent-free in our heads.





During the rapid-fire, Karan Johar asked Vicky what is the one thing he missed about being single. Vicky's answer was adorable.

5. When Karan Johar asked Vicky how marriage feels.



Vicky replied, "It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. It's a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. And I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her - life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate people I have ever come across."

6. Speaking about his partner, Vicky revealed how Katrina is like a mirror to him.



Vicky Kaushal said, "I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state out hard facts which I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner."

7. When Vicky revealed that he had not met Katrina before he appeared on Koffee With Karan.



Spilling more tea, Karan revealed how Vicky and Katrina met at Zoya Akhtar's place where they broke the ice and started talking. Vicky revealed how he thought Katrina did not even know about his existence.



8. Of course, Vicky had to call Katrina on the episode.



The couple has kept their relationship away from the cameras. So when Vicky called Katrina and she called him "baby" made our hearts melt.



Safe to say, Vicky Kaushal has set some serious relationship goals now.







Koffee With Karan Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.



GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.



All images taken from Disney+ Hotstar unless specified otherwise.

