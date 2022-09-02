Actors Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal have great fan-following amongst cinephiles as they continue to shine on-screen in Hindi film industry. Their recent movies made them win the black lady at the recently-held Wolf777news Filmfare Awards at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. While Ranveer won the Best Actor (Male) award for his role in 83, Vicky took home Best Actor (Male) Critics trophy for Sardar Udham Singh.

This called for a celebration, of course. Both Ranveer and Vicky had an impromptu dance performance at the backstage of Filmfare ceremony. And a video of their bromance moment is going viral.

In the clip posted by @BritAsiaTV, the handsome hunks can be seen vibing to late singer Sidhu Moosewala's song, Gabru as they celebrate the big day. Their moves are quite fun. Ranveer's wife, actress Deepika Padukone can be seen enjoying their performance in the crowd. Where is Katrina Kaif? We wonder.

Later, Ranveer asked Kriti Sanon, who won the Best Actress trophy for her role in Mimi at Filmfare this year, to join in. Kriti got clicked with both the actors instead.

Here's how netizens are reacting to their video:

People are all of a sudden woke til they realise vicky is literally punjabi n ranveer’s been a fan of sidhu since the start (sic).

- @urlocaldeewana

Something about this feels so cringe 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/iyjEMA67I0 — ਰਾਣੋ (@VeWhatVe) September 1, 2022

Brooo the second hand embarrassment the people around them are facing (sic).

- @hiphopinions__

Crazy how ppl can do such embarrassing shit right in the middle of a room with everyone circled around them

I wanna be them so bad https://t.co/DvZG4gLyAm — Siege 🤞 (@reallifesiege) September 1, 2022

ranveer singh doing this i get it but wtf is vicky kaushal doing ! https://t.co/bDgfgJLdj2 — imad tak 🧨 (@tak_imad) September 2, 2022

man this is so corny https://t.co/oL4AQWsgep — एम्बीबी 🇮🇳 (@mindbehindbarz) September 1, 2022

Did you like their performance? We surely did.