It’s SRK‘s birthday, and of course, that’s a big deal, considering his larger-than-life personality. Shah Rukh Khan has fans as far as the eye can see (sometimes, literally). So, it’s not surprising that every year on his birthday, a throng of people surround his house to get a glimpse of him.
Here, take a look at how that looked this year, on his 57th birthday:
And here’s how netizens have responded to the video. From heart and crown emojis to wishes for the special day, the celeb has definitely earned this loyal and loving fan following.
The most loved star of our time.
