It’s SRK‘s birthday, and of course, that’s a big deal, considering his larger-than-life personality. Shah Rukh Khan has fans as far as the eye can see (sometimes, literally). So, it’s not surprising that every year on his birthday, a throng of people surround his house to get a glimpse of him.

Here, take a look at how that looked this year, on his 57th birthday:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan & his son AbRam wave at the fans who gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him, on Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday. pic.twitter.com/8uDi9X0ETQ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

And here’s how netizens have responded to the video. From heart and crown emojis to wishes for the special day, the celeb has definitely earned this loyal and loving fan following.

A middle-class outsider who became the biggest star in the industry of nepotism!



Legend#HappyBirthdaySRK — Proud Indian (@iambhakt) November 1, 2022

The last of the stars.. The megastar. The Shah rukh khan#HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan — SRK's Eyes (@SRKsEyes) November 2, 2022

The last of the star ⭐…. Happy birthday king khan — Amit (@Amit___0001) November 1, 2022

BIGGEST SUPERSTAR — YODDHA (@AmanSRKFan_) November 1, 2022

THE KING of Bollywood.#HappyBirthdaySRK — Harrryyy ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@iamsrksharry77) November 2, 2022

It’s always a pleasure to watch him — Parikshit Jaiswal (@ParikshitJaisw5) November 1, 2022

Love you King Khan — Gaurav (@SRKgaurav1) November 1, 2022

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SRK 😍 — Priya Fernandes (@PriyaFernandes7) November 2, 2022

His fandom is unmatchable. — Dinku (@Dinku_cfc) November 2, 2022

King 👑🙌♥️ — Cool Guy (@kool47guy) November 2, 2022

The most loved star of our time.