13 years after his last directorial venture (Eklavya: The Royal Guard), director Vidhu Vinod Chopra returns with Shikara. The film's trailer released today and it appears to be a harrowing tale of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

The film, which stars debutant actors Sadia and Aadil Khan, focuses on the 1989-90 forced exodus of Hindus from Kashmir when targeted by JKLF and Islamist insurgents.

The film is apparently a romantic drama that shows how a young couple survives, when they are forced to seek refugee status in their own country. It also throws light on how political leaders acted in such trying circumstances.

The film releases on Feb 7, 2020.

All images are screenshots from the trailer, unless specified otherwise. The film releases on Feb 7, 2020.

