Recently it was announced that Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo will release directly on Amazon Prime Video.

And now, Vidya Balan starrer biopic Shakuntala Devi has joined the club and will release directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Based on the life of human-computer Shakuntala Devi, the film's teaser was released last year, in September.

The film's release date has not yet been specified.