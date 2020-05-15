Recently it was announced that Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo will release directly on Amazon Prime Video.
Advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai! Gulabo Sitabo premieres this June 12 only on @primevideoin aa jaana fir, first day, first stream karne ☺️ #GiboSiboOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp
And now, Vidya Balan starrer biopic Shakuntala Devi has joined the club and will release directly on Amazon Prime Video.
Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @primevideoin with all your loved ones 🙂. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times . #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime @sanyamalhotra_ @senguptajisshu @theamitsadh @sonypicsprodns @abundantiaent @directormenon @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma
Based on the life of human-computer Shakuntala Devi, the film's teaser was released last year, in September.
She was extraordinary, in every sense of the word! Know the story of the child prodigy & the human computer, #ShakuntalaDevi @sonypicsprodns @Abundantia_Ent @anumenon1805 @vikramix @SnehaRajani pic.twitter.com/P2PAqPp5Tt— vidya balan (@vidya_balan) September 16, 2019
The film's release date has not yet been specified.