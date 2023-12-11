When life gives you lemons, trade them for clothes and wear them – just some wisdom I’d like to impart to men, especially the ones who are in their prime.

Actor and martial artist, Vidyut Jammwal shared a series of pictures from his retreat to the Himalyan ranges. While he talked about the spirituality that comes with being in the mountains, his actions showed otherwise. Imagine a young man glorifying the idea of posing naked. Imagine what it would do to young minds, when a celebrity chooses to do something SO irresponsible.

My retreat to the Himalayan ranges – “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. pic.twitter.com/HRQTYtjk6y — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) December 10, 2023

This is just food for thought for the actor and other men who do not realize the consequences of their actions. Where is the culture? Are men going to stoop to any level for mere followers? The country is not only losing its tradition, but with actions like these we are just heading towards terrible times. A man’s body is sacred, and it needs to be treated like it – in turn, we get men posing without clothes.

The fact that we promote ‘wearing less’ as a choice, and the idea of letting people be is exactly how things get worse. Men shouldn’t be allowed choices. More than ever, this is the time when we need more control over the men in our society. This is exactly when they need to be told what to wear, where to go and how to live a life. Seriously, who would want to marry such men?

8 million plus views! What an electrifying performance by Vidyut.. https://t.co/42BfrKHFpG — Manish Joseph (@itsmjhere) December 11, 2023

Now, pseudo meninists will tell me that this is objectification, that sartorial choices don’t define a person, but Vidyut “asked for it.” Even if you want to ‘flaunt’ your body and ‘use it’ for likes, at least wear something. Men ask for it, and then crib when women given them advice. In a way, this is concern for their own safety. An unmarried man travelling alone is already treated like bait, on top of it, the guy chose to do this. This is proof that society cannot be blamed for wrongdoings, when men are not even trying to be careful.

To put it nicely, “Agar mithai ka dabba bahar rakhoge toh makhiyaan toh ayengi hi.” So, Vidyut Jammwal’s actions are not only irresponsible, but they are also a disgrace to our society. This is exactly why we need to restore our traditions and cultures, even if it means forcing youth into things. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s found partying in the next series of pictures. You know what, these are exactly the kind of “woke men” who do not want to marry and eventually settle down. See it like this: today he posted naked pictures, next he’ll ask for equality. Is that the kind of society you want to live in?

I just hope he took a woman with him, for safety.