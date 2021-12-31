When it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, even your yeaaaar, then what is it that keeps you sane? Food, right? And hence it is necessary to set your food priorities straight, because only food won't give you dhokha.

Well, it seems that this one bride understood the assignment, as her video that is doing rounds on the internet screams food>>>shaadi. It is what it is.

An Instagram reel of Mahima Agarwal, a travel and fashion blogger, has gone viral for the right reasons, i.e. the love for pani puri. Or golgappas, if you may. So, on her wedding day, this bride is seen at a pani puri stall, as getting married is exhausting and you need fuel, er, food to function.

But what is the point if you don't eat pani puri the right way? When the guy at the stall hands her a piece, she instantly gives it away to her husband, the dulha, only after saying, "yeh aate ka hai, yeh mujhe nahi chhaiye". We get you, Mahima.

The video has left netizens in splits, as the situation is relatable for every golgappa lover walking the earth. Get it straight: suji pani puri>aata pani puri, and teekha paani>meetha paani. Is it too much to ask for?

After sharing the video on her account, it has garnered more than a million views. Now you know how serious it is when someone says: pani puri lovers assemble!

People have reacted on the hilarious video as it's impossible to not react.

While many laughed with the bride at her reaction, others remembered and tagged people they knew could do the same at their wedding as the golgappa lover radar can't go unnoticed.

And this comment reminded us of another cute name of golgappas: puchka. And also that suji>aata.

And personal opinion, no offense: golgappa>>>pani puri.