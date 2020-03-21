As everyone knows, tomorrow janta curfew will be observed between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m, and people are expected to stay indoors during that time.

We thought that clapping at 5 pm would be the only productive thing we'll be able to do that day. But, not anymore.

Because the most epic action-thriller ever, War, is going to have its TV premiere this Sunday.

This Sunday tune into @StarGoldIndia for the World Television Premiere of War. See you all at 12 noon :) @Vaaniofficial @iTIGERSHROFF @yrf pic.twitter.com/GEAU5mdxkJ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 21, 2020

War, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as co-leads, is a fast-paced action thriller which is undoubtedly one of the best movies of 2019.

So, in case you've missed it in the halls and on PrimeVideo, then this is the best chance to watch the film. And if you've already watched it once, then, of course, you'd want to watch it again.

Janta curfew hai, War ka TV premiere hai, benefit liya ja sakta hai!