Unless you have decided to enter quarantine without access to social media, you'd know that the internet is filled with weird haircut disasters and videos of girlfriends cutting their boyfriends' hair during the house arrest.

It’s a good job we’re self isolating, just let Sophie attempt a skin fade and now it looks like I’m about to nuke America pic.twitter.com/AeDjaHMaAb — Daniel Rundle (@DanielRundle) March 25, 2020

But, in an adorable video, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have decided to swap roles. Rajkummar Rao isn't the one getting a trim but is spotted chopping Patralekhaa's hair.

Now as a girl who is obsessed with her hair, I cannot even imagine the amount of trust Patralekhaa has on Rajkummar to let him near her locks with an electric razor and no experience.

Like their spontaneity and this blind trust is giving my single ass some major couple goals.

And excuse me, can we please just take a minute to appreciate how badass Patralekhaa is? Like she wanted to get a haircut and the lockdown was extended, so she casually decided to hand a razor to her BF in order to get what she wanted!

I wish someday I reach this level of comfort and trust with my partner but we all know that day isn't coming anytime soon. So I'm just going to sit and watch all these adorable quarantine couple videos and make notes.

And TBH, I have to admit, Rajkummar has done a pretty good job. He's given Patralekhaa's locks a great summer makeover.

Netizens can't stop gushing over these adorable couples:

All images are sourced from Patralekhaa's Instagram, unless mentioned otherwise.