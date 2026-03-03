“Mai toh dekh dekh sheesha sharmaandi firu su….”

Itni hi sharam mujhe reels dekhne me aati, toh baat hi kya thi.

The Internet is now dominated by short-form videos. From TikTok to Instagram Reels, to YouTube Shorts, there is an endless supply of vertical videos that expose users to a wide variety of information and entertainment.

If anyone is still searching for an answer to “Kyun nahi ho rahi padhai,” here’s the treasure trove of answers.

With users spending far less time reading and more time scrolling, researchers are now beginning to ask, Is this format altering the way our brains work?

(So, you guys having brains, STILL, in this economy?)

The body of research is growing at a rapid pace that suggests that those who consume short-form video content are less likely to be able to control their attention, regulate their impulses and experience significant changes in brain activity; however, experts also note that correlation does not equal causation. Here’s what the research indicates.

The Zhejiang University Study: Attention and Brain Function

In 2024, researchers at Zhejiang University (China) set out to study how short-form video consumption is related to two variables, attention and self-regulation. The results of this study were subsequently published in the scientific journal Frontiers.

The study consisted of 48 subjects (35 females and 13 males) aged between 18 and 29. All 48 subjects indicated they were regular social media users and consumed short-form video content on a regular basis. (Us bro us).

In order to gather data, the researchers employed several standardised measures of the following:

Addiction to short-form videos

Self-regulation

Impulsiveness

State of stress

Mind wandering

Attention

Symptoms of anxiety/depression

192 trials were conducted with participants completing an Attention Network Test (vigilance, spatial attention, and executive control) while the researchers measured brain waves with EEG (electroencephalogram) to monitor real-time neural activity.

Results showed the following patterns:

• Higher short-form video consumption = lower self-control

• Lower attention scores on task measures

• Lower activity in the Frontal Midline of prefrontal cortex

The prefrontal cortex is responsible for attention, decision-making, and impulse control, therefore, if it has less electrical activity, this means that the executive control of the subject has diminished as well.

Conclusions of the study were,

“As the likelihood of addiction to mobile phone short video increases, so will the negative impact on self-control, and thus diminish the executive control of Attention Functions within the group being studied.”

Researchers were clear that this is a correlation and does not provide definitive evidence of causation.

A Larger Review: 71 Studies and 100,000+ Participants

The Zhejiang study is not just a one-time study. A large-scale review published in Psychological Bulletin (the APA journal) in September of 2023 examined 71 studies (100,000+) and the relationship of heavy short-form video consumption with overall poor cognitive-function performance shows negative trends particularly in:

Attention span

Impulse control

Sustainability of focus

So, what’s the tea?

The study conducted by Zhejiang University is not the only one to report similar results; in September, the Psychological Bulletin, the journal of the American Psychological Association, published a review of 71 studies with an aggregate of nearly 100,000 subjects.

In reviewing over 100 studies, it was noted that as people increasingly watch short-form videos (5-10 seconds) their attention spans (the ability to remain focused on a task) and impulse control (the ability to control impulses and to act in a manner consistent with one’s values) were diminished.

So, we’re all basically the kitty gif with a buffer on its forehead. Yeah, okay, cool cool cool.

Because the findings of these studies are very much based either on observed behaviors or on self-reports made by subjects, while some may consider this research to still be in the early stages, the consistency with which this trend is reflected in several studies lends itself to greater concern about how heavy digital consumption is affecting cognition and cognitive control.

Are we all brainrotted?

Finally, good to see my brain getting representation in scientific studies.

But on a serious note,

the slang term “brain rot” has become commonplace online, especially among younger users. The Oxford English Dictionary defines it as “the gradual decline of somebody’s mental or intellectual condition.” The word has become so entrenched culturally that Oxford listed it as its 2024 word of the year.

While the study’s authors were careful not to imply that there are any changes in brain function resulting from this heavy reliance on short-form video consumption, they did focus on behavioral changes and changes to the use of various neural pathways.

These short-form platforms utilize an algorithm-based feed of quick and reward-based stimuli. Essentially, every time that someone swipes to view another short-form video, they are obtaining innovative information quickly and experiencing animated stimuli that they had not seen before.

Long reading and watching movies are examples of complex and complicated tasks, both requiring good amounts of cognitive effort; therefore, as such, they may feel like they require greater levels of effort when those who have been exposed frequently to stimulation via technology are required to perform these types of activities.

Our ancestors used to go to war, and yet, we are here.

Why babaji, why do we live in an era where streaming a movie on Netflix feels like a brave decision, ki haan maine reels ki gardan chhodke kuch aur pakda.

As noted in a detailed Reddit discussion, a Reddit user said: “You have just conditioned your brain to receive very short bursts of stimulation through the fast-paced stimulus you see on your iPhone. So when you’re doing something like reading a long article or watching a full-length movie, it will feel boring by comparison and will require more effort to concentrate because your brain is so conditioned to receive stimulus quickly.”

This illustrates a fundamental principle of neuroscience: neuroplasticity, the capacity of the brain (and other parts of the nervous system) to remodel or restructure itself to accommodate the repeated application of stimuli.

The Length of Time or the Algorithm?

Others have voiced opinions that the problem is not limited to the length of the video. Others have directed attention toward the algorithm that creates the video.

According to one user of The Reddit, the algorithm reliant on predicting user behaviour obscures the fact that users consume data driven by dopamine-producing content instead of promoting active searching. Algorithms are used to simplify the process of predicting which content will engage users in the shortest time possible, and therefore, are designed to lower cognitive constraints associated with selecting content. Users therefore continue to passively consume content through the use of passive methodologies, rather than actively engaging in content through the use of active methodologies.

That explains the Akshaye Khanna thirst traps in my feed.

In this context, the same is true of YouTube long-form videos, Netflix, Amazon video, and other social networking sites.

The Distinction between Correlation and Causation

There is an important caveat being raised by critics regarding the results of the Zhejiang study, because the study showed a correlation but not causation between short-form video and a decrease in attention span.

Others believe that the opposite may be affecting these correlations and that individuals with lower impulse control might be using these high-stimulus activities more. In other words, there may be a two-way relationship in which these correlations are being made from the other side.

One person summed this up perfectly: “It’s a correlation. Maybe people with low self-control are the people who are on social media more.”

This is a possibility that researchers have recognized, so it is critical that longitudinal studies are done to verify that increased short-form video has a direct impact on decreasing attention over time or if antecedent characteristics influence how much short-form video is consumed.

Reddit users reveal WHAT

In addition to scientific laboratory-based data, people report their experiences and changes in their ability to pay attention.

Some report that they cannot sit through an entire movie and have started to watch them faster. Additionally, some people report that they have a difficult time reading, as compared to before.

The most uplifting aspect of the available research is the idea of neuroplasticity. Our brains will change in response to behaviours we repeatedly engage in, so we can change our habits (both positively and negatively) and our cognitive patterns.

Gang, we lied, we need this!

By reducing the amount of time you spend reading shorter forms of material; reading longer forms of literature; practising mindfulness; and completing single tasks without trying to do multiple tasks at once, you could improve your level of ability to concentrate.