The lockdown has turned everything, even the joy of discovering a new series, into a mundane activity.

But Abhay Deol may just turn even the mundane into magic. Because he is back in our lives with a new film, What Are The Odds.

The film also stars Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra, and Monica Dogra, and its teaser released today.

It appears to be the story of a teenager who discovers love, friendship, and apparently, even jail-time through a series of unexpected events.

What are the odds we'll miss watching anything with Abhay Deol in it? Everyone knows the answer to that one!

You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the teaser.