The Coronavirus lockdown has also affected the TV industry where shoots have come to a halt. TV stars who are usually busy shooting 24x7 are using this period to unwind. 

So, let’s take a look into their lives and see ki chal kya raha hai:  

1. Karanvir Bohra 

Karanvir is utilizing this lockdown period in the best way possible. From working out to playing with his twin girls, he seems to be having a ball.

2. Anita Hassanandani Reddy 

The Naagin actor is spending quality time with her husband Rohit.

3. Rashami Desai  

Rashami Desai recently appeared in Big Boss 13. From washing utensils to learning guitar, she is doing it all to keep herself busy.

 4. Surbhi Jyoti  

Seems like Surbhi has her hands full with all that gardening and self care.  

5. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya 

This couple is too busy being cute! 

6. Arjun Bijlani  

From cooking to playing with kids, everyone's favourite Arjun is doing the best he can. 

7. Hina Khan 

TV's favourite bahu Hina means serious business when it comes to household chores or hobbies.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s keep the spirit High 😬😬😝 #QuarantinedLife

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

8. Mrunal Jain 

Mrunal has the perfect quarantine 'paww'rtner.

9. Sidharth Shukla  

Look who's chopping the onions today, Bigg Boss 13 winner!

10. Dipika 

How many hearts for this quaran'team'!