The Coronavirus lockdown has also affected the TV industry where shoots have come to a halt. TV stars who are usually busy shooting 24x7 are using this period to unwind.

So, let’s take a look into their lives and see ki chal kya raha hai:

1. Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir is utilizing this lockdown period in the best way possible. From working out to playing with his twin girls, he seems to be having a ball.

2. Anita Hassanandani Reddy

The Naagin actor is spending quality time with her husband Rohit.

3. Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai recently appeared in Big Boss 13. From washing utensils to learning guitar, she is doing it all to keep herself busy.

4. Surbhi Jyoti

Seems like Surbhi has her hands full with all that gardening and self care.

5. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

This couple is too busy being cute!

6. Arjun Bijlani

From cooking to playing with kids, everyone's favourite Arjun is doing the best he can.

7. Hina Khan

TV's favourite bahu Hina means serious business when it comes to household chores or hobbies.

8. Mrunal Jain

Mrunal has the perfect quarantine 'paww'rtner.

9. Sidharth Shukla

Look who's chopping the onions today, Bigg Boss 13 winner!

10. Dipika

How many hearts for this quaran'team'!