When we’re out there dating and mingling, we’re often looking for a partner who we can trust with all our hearts. So when we came across this adorable post where a woman talked about how her husband has protected her peanut butter secret, we couldn’t help but break into a chuckle and share it with everyone.

In the Tumblr post, rue-by-another-name revealed that she’s had to lie to people that she was allergic to peanut butter because in actuality she dislikes its taste, and did not want to go through the tedious process of having to explain it to people. The problem, she shared, is that she really enjoys eating peanut M&Ms!

<iframe src="https://giphy.com/embed/xUOwGb8GuMRhxZcBuo" width="480" height="480" frameBorder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowFullScreen></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/cbc-funny-comedy-xUOwGb8GuMRhxZcBuo">via GIPHY</a></p>

But rue-by-another-name’s description of how well her husband kept her secret and helped her out during a party is the cutest thing ever.



Apparently, he managed to sneak peanut M&Ms into his jacket so that she could snack on them later, away from everyone’s gaze, once. Cute, right? If this isn’t teamwork, and support then I don’t know what is?

Here, take a look at how people have responded to this adorable post.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Get you a person who'll sneakily get peanut m&ms for you. 🤍</p>— Anzi 🤍 (@Euphoriaast) <a href="https://twitter.com/Euphoriaast/status/1569553831918469123?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I need one husband like him 😍</p>— TFP 😎 (@DanteAkuma2) <a href="https://twitter.com/DanteAkuma2/status/1569523706656858114?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">where can i find people like this 😭</p>— hershey (@avidwatcher07) <a href="https://twitter.com/avidwatcher07/status/1569326024122585090?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Now that’s love!</p>— Deb Reynolds (@DebReyn85125570) <a href="https://twitter.com/DebReyn85125570/status/1569415436793688064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">That's Not Just A Good Husband That's A Good Person.</p>— Post U Later (@Post_U_Later) <a href="https://twitter.com/Post_U_Later/status/1569425866261934080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">That is so romantic.</p>— ✨ChelseaInNotSo𝕎𝕠𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕕✨ (@ChilsyWondrland) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChilsyWondrland/status/1569421287625486336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">"I could see the pain in your eyes" where can I find a man like him? 😂😂</p>— 💜☂️🍇Dadelos☯️☔🔮 (@Dadelos_Nulan) <a href="https://twitter.com/Dadelos_Nulan/status/1569536892206739457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">That's so sweet</p>— Chris (Bi omni man) (@blaz_man96) <a href="https://twitter.com/blaz_man96/status/1569325697176403968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I am totally with her on this, I HATE the smell of peanut butter. I don’t even know why because I LIKE peanuts but I cannot STAND the smell and peanut butter is like distilled peanut smell.</p>— RS (@Rjs11123) <a href="https://twitter.com/Rjs11123/status/1569534988328079361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I can't eat cheese and i'm French from Italian descent :') people either treat me like an alien or start enumerating evry damn cheese "even that one ??? But it doesn't even taste like cheese ??" During my adolescence when I was asked I would say "it's against my religion"</p>— Tuk / 🚀🥊 (@TUKtheTUK) <a href="https://twitter.com/TUKtheTUK/status/1569590644313571330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I have a somewhat opposite story. I had always told ppl I dislike bananas to the point I puke to the smell and taste of them and it turns out it’s an allergic reaction. Now when I tell ppl I’m allergic to bananas they tell me I just don’t like the taste…</p>— PwT (@thepwt821) <a href="https://twitter.com/thepwt821/status/1569543288142835712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

This man came forward and validated the woman’s decision to lie and said that people rarely take your choices seriously unless you have a “real” reason to deny certain kinds of food.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I see people upset about her lying about the allergy, but as someone who’s actually allergic to mushrooms and who’s noticed people ONLY seem to take it seriously and actually ensure there aren’t any in my food if they think I’ll die from it, she’s entirely justified</p>— Jayden Houchen (@JaydenHouchen) <a href="https://twitter.com/JaydenHouchen/status/1569541492930408450?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I should've been telling people I'm allergic to pizza all this time</p>— Corey (@SchlippyToad) <a href="https://twitter.com/SchlippyToad/status/1569468331085955073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">It's so absurd to get defensive about someone just saying they don't like something you do...</p>— Niha N N (@Niha) <a href="https://twitter.com/Niha/status/1569334728376913921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

That’s how you know someone cares about you in the littlest of ways.