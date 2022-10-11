When we are blindfolded in love we see things that are far-fetched in reality. And this love story when an “astronaut” duped a woman from space proves love has no limits.

A woman recently revealed she was scammed by an alleged Russian astronaut. Yup, he managed to convince her to arrange some money for his journey back to earth! He even vows to marry her once is back from space.

As per reports, it all began on Instagram when the guy made the woman, 65, believe he is in space by sharing snaps of the International Space Station. The conversation moved to Line, a Japanese messaging app and the relationship escalated quickly.

He sent her messages to win her trust and affection and said things like:

I want to start my life in Japan and “Saying this 1,000 times won’t be enough, but I’ll keep saying it. I love you.

The scammer claimed to the woman that he wanted to be with her and asked her to pay for his return trip from space

Reports say that he wanted to buy a rocket to fly to Japan and the landing fees would be around 4.4 million yen ($30,000). The woman believed him and paid the money in five installments, from August 19 to September 5.

After his constant demand for money increased and she grew suspicious about the man’s intentions. She decided to file a police investigation into a romance scam.