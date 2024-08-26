“The darker the night the brighter the stars”- sometimes I feel this quote was tailor-made for the life and career of Yuvraj Singh. From defeating the mighty kangaroos to triumphing death itself, Yuvraj’s resilience is a tale for the ages not just on the cricketing pitch, but for life. A true warrior both on and off the field, he was instrumental in both the 2007 T20 and 2011 World Cup wins. With his aggression, fearlessness, and never-say-die attitude, Yuvi had become the poster boy of the new age of Indian Cricket.

If you asked any Indian cricket fan about whose biopic they really wanted to see after the blockbuster M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the most common answer would always be Yuvi’s. From hitting six sixes in an over to lifting the World Cup while fighting cancer, his life has been an absolute rollercoaster. With the announcement of his biopic, cricket fans all around the around have been excited to re-live his journey, one that inspired us all, yet with the feeling that he is one among us.

With T-series owner Bhushan Kumar & Sachin: a Billion Dreams fame Ravi Bhagchandka joining forces, the actor to play the titular role is yet to be finalised. So of course, netizens started making their predictions. We compiled a list of 7 actors who we thought would be best suited for the role.

1. Herry Tangri

We know we are putting here our wildest dream here but just how good he was playing Yuvraj in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Though we know that the studio will go for a bigger star for the box office, Herry’s accurate adaptation of Yuvi’s demeanor and the uncanny resemblance would have made him perfect for this part.

2. Vicky Kaushal

When the biopic was announced and I asked around who would be a great choice to play this part, the name that appeared the most times was Vicky Kaushal. No doubt our Punjabi Munda with his supreme acting skills would be a great fit to play one of the greats of the game.

3. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid has already proven his talent of portraying a cricketer on screen previously in Jersey and Dil Bole Hadippa. He has already showcased his acting range from playing the hot-blooded youngster to the sensible aging cricketer in Jersey. Really would be a great casting choice for the biopic.

4. Ranveer Singh

Though he is a Sindhi and the audience would predominantly want to see a Punjabi guy play Yuvi, we all know Ranveer is a chameleon. He was terrific playing Kapil Dev in 83 and his acting talents allow him to play any part he wants.

5. Sidharth Malhotra

It took a little time but finally, Sidharth is getting his due as an actor with roles like Shershaah. His energetic presence on the screen would make Munda Kukkad Kamal Da a great option to play Yuvraj.

6. Ayushmann Khurrana

We all know how big a cricket fan Ayushmann is. His charm and aura with impeccable acting skills might just give us the perfect portrayal of the fearless cricketer who made our childhood awesome.

7. Akshay Kumar

Though he might be a little older to play the part, when was age an issue for Akki Paaji. He was terrific playing the role of a cricketer in Patilala House and we would love to deliver the performance of the Indian cricket legend.

No matter who plays Yuvi on screen, we are excited to see Yuvraj’s incredible life unfold in front of us.