While not a lot is being expected of the Snyder cut of Justice League, the director is still getting resurrecting some hope in the hearts of the die-hard fans of the DCEU.

Snyder has now shared a little sneak peek into the new version of the film that is set to release on HBO Max in 2021. And guess what, the rumours about Darkseid in JL aren't rumours anymore.

Now, Snyder had previously posted a picture of Darkseid...

He's coming... to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

.. but this little teaser here provides us with some much-needed context.

The video has also been released on YouTube. Watch it here: