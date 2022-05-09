What is it about weddings and tear-jerking bride walk-ins? I guess it's just that final moment, right before two people unite. And is there anything more beautiful than that? But, NGL, I personally love seeing pretty bridal lehengas, and decor more than the wedding itself.

So, if you're anything like me, this list of the most stunning bride entry scenes from movies and shows, might just be your cup of tea. Read on.

1. Veere Di Wedding

Everything from Kareena Kapoor's yellow lehenga to that beautiful floral chaddar she walked under, Veere Di Wedding gave us a bridal entry to lust after and plan our own weddings over. Especially the fact had her actual veeres, her BFFs, walk her down the aisle.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

First of all, garden weddings are pure LOVE. Second of all, who doesn't low-key want to dance their way to their to-be-husband? Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara gave us just this; Laila (Katrina Kaif) dancing down the aisle with Arjun (Hrithik Roshan).

3. Crazy Rich Asians

If you're looking for a real tear-jerker, then the wedding scene from Crazy Rich Asians fits the glove, and how. How stunning was the entire setting? From the aisle made of flowing water to look like a pond, to each guest holding a long stick propped with a firefly that lights up, everything was perfect.

Another heartwarming wedding scene, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gave us a beautiful bridal entry with Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) walking down under a fairylight lit chaddar. What's dreamier than that?

5. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

Just like ZNMD's garden wedding has its own special place in my heart, Breaking Dawn's forest wedding does too. With the entire venue covered in white flowers, the scene was not just beautiful, but also looked straight out of a Pinterest board.

6. About Time

The fact that Mary (Rachel McAdams) wore an unconventional red wedding dress and Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) broke out in epic dance moves are pretty endearing reasons to make this movie's bridal entry scene one of the most memorable!

The audience was pretty much starving to see the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) get married. So when the much awaited moment did arrive, we simply couldn't deny how ethereal Daphne looked walking down that aisle, no less than royalty.

8. 2 States

Ananya Swaminathan's (Alia Bhatt) half-saree might have caused a bit of ruckus for not being a very apt representation of a Tamil bride but, you can't deny that she was an absolute vision in that attire. The aesthetic was unique, and looked quite dreamy.

9. 27 Dresses

Seeing Jane Nichols (Katherine Heigle), the forever bridesmaid, finally find the love of her life and get married to him, was a very wholesome journey for the audience. Also, how pretty was her wedding dress? And yes, ALL the 27 bridesmaids made it to her wedding!

10. The Office

Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim's (John Krasinski) wedding was a literal party. As it should be! How adorable was the entire dance that the squad performed right before Pam's walk down the aisle?

11. Made In Heaven

Made in Heaven's seventh episode shows us a wedding between Samar Ranawat (Dhairya Karwa) a Rajput prince and Devyani Singh (Amrita Puri). The story was set against the harrowing reality of child sexual abuse, and how it's covered up in most cases.

But, Devyani Singh's entry, preceded with an entire group of women holding thaalis, was as regal and royal as it comes. A haunting contrast, that fit right in with the show's theme.

May we all get the bridal entry of our dreams, too.