Raising concern for India, China starts construction of world’s biggest dam over Brahmaputra

China is building the world’s largest hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra, and honestly, it’s not just “neighbourly construction”, it’s more like your neighbour raising the compound wall so high that you’re wondering if you’ll still get sunlight. For us in India, this isn’t a background headline. It’s the main plot, with all the twists: our water, our security, our regional future. Let’s break it down, minus the snooze-worthy jargon but with all the real-world feels.

1. So, What’s the Big Deal with This Dam?

This dam isn’t your average “let’s build a small check-dam and call it a day” project. We’re talking over $170 billion, aimed at churning out 300 billion kilowatt-hours every year, which is more juice than the legendary Three Gorges Dam. Think of it as building a fully loaded iPhone, but the battery never dies. Located right where the Yarlung Zangbo does a crazy U-turn before hitting India as the Brahmaputra, this spot in Tibet is where geography, politics, and water all say, “Chalo, let’s party!”

Image courtesy: iStock

2. Why Should We Care? The Impact on India

If you’re from Arunachal or Assam, or just like eating rice, here’s why you should care. With China controlling the taps upstream, even the jugaad king would worry: less water in the dry season could mess up crops, and sudden releases during monsoon could mean flash floods (like surprise pop quizzes but with actual damage). And let’s not forget, thousands of families depend directly on the Brahmaputra for their daily dose of H2O.

Image courtesy: NDTV

3. China’s Take: ‘No Worries, We’ve Got This’

China’s official announcement said, “Chill guys, we’ve done all the science, everything’s under control.” They claim the dam will actually help fight disasters and climate change. We can almost hear the “trust me, bro.” But considering their track record of transparency and the fact that Google Maps can sometimes show more than their official reports, should we just smile and nod?

4. India’s Response: ‘We’re Watching You’

India didn’t just forward the news to the next WhatsApp group. We’ve filed official protests, cranked up diplomatic surveillance, and asked (repeatedly) for China to share data and updates.

5. The Bigger Picture: Geopolitics and Water Wars

This isn’t just about water. It’s about who holds the remote control in this geo-political Bigg Boss house. By controlling the river upstream, China unlocks new ways to flex its strategic muscles, not just over India but every downstream country.

Image courtesy: War on the Rocks

China’s mega dam on the Brahmaputra River is an engineering flex, for sure, but it’s also a subtle power move with some seriously unfun side effects for India. Whether you’re worried about water fights, diplomatic drama, or just missing an extra plate of rice for lunch, this is one story you can’t ignore.