In a room full of desis who might or might not judge him for being 'open-minded', this father-of-the-groom broke the ice on a fairly relatable note:
He further opened up about how he thought that he was the luckiest father to have a son who held on to his Indian roots on foreign land while being the perfect all-rounder Indian student. He was proud of him until his son came out of the closet.
Before admitting to his homophobia, he also opened up about his initial notions and myth about a homosexual relationship:
My initial theory was that in this country the sex goes on and on, they do all kinds of things, they get tired and finally, they do this kind of gay thing.
After a lot of contemplation, he asked himself a very simple question that cleared his head and solved most of the problems. He asked himself if he loved his son any less than he did before he came out of the closet. Here's the answer:
And as fate would have it, this father trusted his gut instinct and over time, managed to convince most of the people in his community to attend his son's gay wedding, while he boldly narrated his transition.
Watch the father-of-the-groom's entire heartfelt toast here:
With his wise decisions and an open mind, this father is proof that homosexuality is not a disease but homophobia is. And with the right set of conditioning, homophobia is curable.