On October 16, all eyes were on Nikita Porwal, the 18-year-old from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, who was crowned Femina Miss India 2024. The star-studded event, held at Mumbai’s Famous Studios, was nothing short of spectacular. With Neha Dhupia passing on the iconic Miss India sash, the 60th edition of the pageant sparkled with nostalgia and excitement.

But who is Nikita Porwal? Spoiler alert: She’s way more than just a pretty face.

Born in Ujjain, a city famous for its spiritual roots, Nikita credits her upbringing for shaping her into the fierce, curious mind she is today. Raised by parents who encouraged her to challenge the norms, Nikita was never the kind of person to blend in. Instead, she stood out. She completed her schooling at Carmel Covent Senior Secondary School before heading to the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda to continue her educational journey.

Nikita Porwal is an Actor and an Ardent Animal Lover Too!

And get this: She’s not just into pageants. Nikita’s already a boss in the acting world, with over 60 plays under her belt! Oh, and did we mention she wrote and produced a 250-page play, Krishna Leela? Yeah, she’s got talent for days. But her big dream? To work with none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Talk about aiming high!

When she’s not owning the stage, Nikita is all about advocating for animal welfare. An ardent animal lover, she’s determined to use her platform to make a real difference for our furry friends. “As humans, we’re the guardians of this planet,” she told Miss Femina, adding that she plans to launch petitions to strengthen animal protection laws in India. Now that’s a queen with purpose!

During the Q&A session of the pageant, Nikita didn’t just answer questions, she owned them. She confidently stated that the most influential person in her life is—drumroll, please—herself. “Recognising my own power motivates me to strive for excellence every day,” she said, leaving the audience in awe.

Her life motto? “Be a life that matters, a loss that’s felt.” And with her win, it’s safe to say, she’s well on her way to becoming exactly that.

Nikita Porwal isn’t just your typical pageant winner. She’s a powerhouse of talent, compassion, and ambition. With her crown firmly on her head, she’s ready to represent India at the Miss World pageant. And we can’t wait to see how far she goes!