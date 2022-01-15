For a long, long while we saw the whole world wear clothes by designers from the west. And it took some time for Indian Fashion to arrive. Celebrities and public figures from across the globe are finally wearing Indian designers' clothes, and we're thrilled to see this.

So here is a list of international celebs who've supported and flaunted designer wear by Indians. Read on.

1. Rihanna

Rihanna wore this stunning black bodysuit with embellishments from Manish Arora’s Spring 2010 collection for her concert at Brixton o2 Academy. And this isn't the only time she's worn an Indian designer's clothing. Last year, the singer was seen wearing a neon green top by the British-Indian designer Supriya Lele.

2. Katy Perry

Katy Perry wore many of Manish Arora's designs on different occassions. From concerts to events, Katy Perry has been quite the Manish Arora client!

3. Michelle Obama

All throughout Barack Obama's presidency, Michelle Obama wore many of Indian-American designer Naeem Khan's beautiful gowns. And she carried them off like an absolute queen, but of course.

4. Beyonce Knowles

Beyoncé has worn Indian designer wear on multiple occasions as well. Like this stunning custom couture gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock that she wore to the 2018 Wearable Art Gala.

And then this red mirror-work outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that she wore at the Ambani wedding in 2018.

5. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton wore this really pretty baby-pink floor length gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock at the amFar (The American Foundation for AIDS Research) Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes, in 2013. The heiress has expressed just how much she loves their work and has worn their designs on more than one occasion.

6. Kate Middleton

On her visit to India in 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge wore this beautiful Jaipur-inspired tunic dress by Anita Dongre.

7. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wore an iconic bodysuit by Falguni and Shane Peacock for her Chime for Change: The Sound of Change Live Concert, in London, in 2013.

She also wore this really pretty dress by Bibhu Mohapatra in 2013, at the March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies Luncheon.

And then later in 2018, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla created a look for her for the music video El Anillo.

8. Tan France

Tan France supported Indian designers by wearing this stunning Tarun Tahiliani sherwarni at the 71st Primetime Emmy Award.

9. Nicki Minaj

Back in 2010 at the American Music Awards, Nicki Minaj wore this super colourful Manish Arora dress. And it definitely captured people's attention, what with its wonderful 3D ribcage and stunning embellishment!

10. Fergie

Fergie wore this stunning number by Falguni and Shane Peacock at the American Music Awards in 2010.

11. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato wore a bold, graphic black and yellow Falguni and Shane Peacock dress at The Teen Choice Awards in 2012.

12. Hofit Golan

TV host and fashion entrepreuneur Hofit Gulan wore this stunning Gaurav Gupta gown at the 67th annual Cannes film festival, in 2014.

#FBF: @HofitGolan owning the red carpet at The Cannes Film Festival 2014 in our Gold Lace Gown #10YearsOfGG pic.twitter.com/RDaiDw1JUB — Gaurav Gupta (@GG_Studio) January 9, 2015

*My desi self loving Indian designers getting all this recognition.*