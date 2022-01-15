For a long, long while we saw the whole world wear clothes by designers from the west. And it took some time for Indian Fashion to arrive. Celebrities and public figures from across the globe are finally wearing Indian designers' clothes, and we're thrilled to see this. 

Paris Hilton in Falguni and Shane Peacock
Source: Sify

So here is a list of international celebs who've supported and flaunted designer wear by Indians. Read on. 

1. Rihanna

Rihanna wore this stunning black bodysuit with embellishments from Manish Arora’s Spring 2010 collection for her concert at Brixton o2 Academy. And this isn't the only time she's worn an Indian designer's clothing. Last year, the singer was seen wearing a neon green top by the British-Indian designer Supriya Lele. 

Rihanna in Supriya Lele
Source: Pop Sugar

2. Katy Perry

Katy Perry wore many of Manish Arora's designs on different occassions. From concerts to events, Katy Perry has been quite the Manish Arora client! 

Katy Perry in Manish Arora
Source: Stylebistro
Katy Perry in Manish Arora
Source: Vogue
Katy Perry in Manish Arora
Source: fashioninmotion

3. Michelle Obama

All throughout Barack Obama's presidency, Michelle Obama wore many of Indian-American designer Naeem Khan's beautiful gowns. And she carried them off like an absolute queen, but of course. 

Michelle Obama in Naeem Khan
Source: Elle UK
Michelle Obama in Naeem Khan
Source: People Magazine

4. Beyonce Knowles 

Beyoncé has worn Indian designer wear on multiple occasions as well. Like this stunning custom couture gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock that she wore to the 2018 Wearable Art Gala.

And then this red mirror-work outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that she wore at the Ambani wedding in 2018.

Beyonce in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Source: luxebook

5. Paris Hilton 

Paris Hilton wore this really pretty baby-pink floor length gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock at the amFar (The American Foundation for AIDS Research) Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes, in 2013. The heiress has expressed just how much she loves their work and has worn their designs on more than one occasion.

Paris Hilton in Falguni and Shane Peacock
Source: sify

6. Kate Middleton 

On her visit to India in 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge wore this beautiful Jaipur-inspired tunic dress by Anita Dongre. 

anitadongre in Anita Dongre
Source: anitadongre

7. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wore an iconic bodysuit by Falguni and Shane Peacock for her Chime for Change: The Sound of Change Live Concert, in London, in 2013. 

Jennifer Lopez in Falguni and Shane Peacock
Source: hindustantimes

She also wore this really pretty dress by Bibhu Mohapatra in 2013, at the March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies Luncheon.

Jennifer Lopez in Bibhu Mohapatra
Source: vogue

And then later in 2018, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla created a look for her for the music video El Anillo.

Jennifer Lopez in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Source: fashionnetwork

8. Tan France

Tan France supported Indian designers by wearing this stunning Tarun Tahiliani sherwarni  at the 71st Primetime Emmy Award.

TanFrance in Tarun Tahiliani
Source: Facebook

9. Nicki Minaj

Back in 2010 at the American Music Awards, Nicki Minaj wore this super colourful Manish Arora dress. And it definitely captured people's attention, what with its wonderful 3D ribcage and stunning embellishment!  

Nicki Minaj in manish Arora
Source: insider

10. Fergie

Fergie wore this stunning number by Falguni and Shane Peacock at the American Music Awards in 2010

Fergie in
Source: popsugar

11. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato wore a bold, graphic black and yellow Falguni and Shane Peacock dress at The Teen Choice Awards in 2012. 

Demi Lovato in Falguni and Shane Peacock
Source: stylebistro

12. Hofit Golan

TV host and fashion entrepreuneur Hofit Gulan wore this stunning Gaurav Gupta gown at the 67th annual Cannes film festival, in 2014. 

*My desi self loving Indian designers getting all this recognition.*