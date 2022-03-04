The top angel investors of India are helping the budding entrepreneurs to take their ventures to the next level. They help them with the initial finances, sometimes provide their expertise and sometimes even help them to raise additional capital. Today, we look at the educational qualifications of the top angel investors of India.

1. Kunal Shah

Kunal Shah is the founder of CRED. He is the top angel investor in India with respect to the number of rounds he has attended. His portfolio companies have raised a total of $1,381 million. He has done his Bachelors of Arts in Philosophy from Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

After his bachelor's, Kunal Shah went on to do his master's from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) but dropped out in a year.

2. Rohit Bansal

Rohit Bansal is the co-founder of Snapdeal and a prominent investor. He is an IIT Delhi alumnus and has done his Bachelor's and Master's in Technology from there. He is an investor at Titan Capital that has invested in companies like OLA Cabs, Mamaearth, Urban Comapany, etc.

3. Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People Group, which has created businesses like Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, etc. He also appeared in the Sony TV show Shark Tank India where he was a judge. He has done his Bachelor's in business/commerce from Boston College, Massachusetts.

4. Kunal Bahl

Kunal Bahl is the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital. He is a prominent investor whose portfolio companies have raised a total of $1,089 million. He attended the Jerome Fisher M&T Program, which provides a dual degree from The Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania.

He has a degree in Marketing and Operations Strategy from The Wharton School and a degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. He has also attended an Executive Program in Marketing from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

5. Rajan Anandan

Rajan Anandan is the Managing Director of Sequoia Capital, a venture capital company. He has done his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and his Master's in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Stanford University.

Also Read | Here Are The Educational Qualifications Of Jeff Bezos & 9 Other Famous Billionaires