If you often use Google Pay, then you must be aware of how a user can receive cashback & vouchers after making a transaction via the application. To be honest, scratching the card in the reward section is always fun but luck doesn’t work in most cases. Isn’t it? Either you get a minimal amount as cashback or you receive the ‘better luck next time’ text popping up on your mobile screen. It’s all about LUCK.
In the rarest of rare moments, someone has received a great amount as cashback on Google Pay. And we just want to know HOW? GPay? HOW?
A Twitter user Aditya Thakur (@aditya_thakurrr) shared a screenshot of receiving a ‘rare’ cashback on Google Pay. In the picture, we can see that the user got ₹567 as cashback on the app. GPay also congratulated him for the same as the payment app does every time someone gets it.
“I think I used all of my luck here. Damn,” the ‘lucky’ user, who seems as surprised as we are, wrote in the tweet.
Let us tell you that he isn’t the luckiest one yet, as someone received ₹951 as cashback on Google Pay. Wait, what?
Here’s how other netizens are reacting to that original tweet:
I don’t even have ₹500 in total, how much did all of you get till now?