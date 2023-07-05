If you often use Google Pay, then you must be aware of how a user can receive cashback & vouchers after making a transaction via the application. To be honest, scratching the card in the reward section is always fun but luck doesn’t work in most cases. Isn’t it? Either you get a minimal amount as cashback or you receive the ‘better luck next time’ text popping up on your mobile screen. It’s all about LUCK.

In the rarest of rare moments, someone has received a great amount as cashback on Google Pay. And we just want to know HOW? GPay? HOW?

A Twitter user Aditya Thakur (@aditya_thakurrr) shared a screenshot of receiving a ‘rare’ cashback on Google Pay. In the picture, we can see that the user got ₹567 as cashback on the app. GPay also congratulated him for the same as the payment app does every time someone gets it.

Source: Aditya Thakur

“I think I used all of my luck here. Damn,” the ‘lucky’ user, who seems as surprised as we are, wrote in the tweet.

I think I used all of my luck here😂 Damn pic.twitter.com/xLpwYP1Sct — Aditya Thakur (@aditya_thakurrr) July 4, 2023

Let us tell you that he isn’t the luckiest one yet, as someone received ₹951 as cashback on Google Pay. Wait, what?

You guys dont believe me when I say I'm the luckiest mf 😤 https://t.co/79YXKDXx5G pic.twitter.com/qx3o6KCDmP — Sreetam Das (@_SreetamDas) July 5, 2023

Here’s how other netizens are reacting to that original tweet:

This is how you feel when you're god's favourite child. https://t.co/iGnj0KFyv9 — Dishant (@shanthojabhai) July 5, 2023

Luck hin meri phooti hai🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️ https://t.co/uoV7CfJpAs — Deepika's IDGF era. (ㆁᴗㆁ✿) (@dxpikaaa) July 5, 2023

Is it possible 🥺 cause I only get 5 rupees as a cashback 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/fMvnif36D1 — Shaxita 🧋 (@puffcorn_45) July 5, 2023

bro i have never gotten 3 rs also why does an AI hate me 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/mQMoXcyoK8 — baby formula (@enoughofmeok) July 5, 2023

my luck always ends at 6 rupees https://t.co/d9E1iLInIa — lis (@sadsadsneha) July 5, 2023

Bimch wtf, 🥹🥹🥹 5 years ago I received 5 rs on Paytm cash back . https://t.co/DjgZVVwwJd — Dummy (@Dumm_isekai) July 5, 2023

That’s more than Google Pay has given me after all these years of faithfulness https://t.co/USAuuFmHzf pic.twitter.com/txxMJeNmRX — Shivani Gairola Blue Tick (@howshivaniofher) July 5, 2023

all I ever get is astrology vouchers 😒 https://t.co/ESXsQ11LL8 — girlfailure (@deadonweekdayss) July 5, 2023

I made a payment of ₹20,000 got ₹7.

Luck is something I absolutely do not have. https://t.co/ka2UoYB89X pic.twitter.com/pTOTzLLich — /thesourav 🇮🇳 🎆🎇✨ (@tweetingsourav) July 5, 2023

The highest I got was 32 Rs 🙂 https://t.co/a9UN6fh9JJ — G (@Basic_Chokri) July 5, 2023

I got 101₹ cash back only once 🫥🫥 https://t.co/b73MKhiGSq — s ✵ (@reminiscekjd) July 5, 2023

this is such a flex fr https://t.co/h9Ci2HJnqN — ananya ᵕ̈ (@cardanswhxre) July 5, 2023

If the word luck was a face 😭 https://t.co/DsHU84GkkL — Zubiyaaa (@polsaagipolss) July 5, 2023

I don’t even have ₹500 in total, how much did all of you get till now?